5 Cars That Offer Sunroof and Come With Company-Fitted CNG

Cars with Sunroof and CNG: The car buyers in India are increasingly looking for convenience features that cater to both style and practicality. A sunroof has become a popular feature in recent times, while factory-fitted CNG options are in demand for higher fuel efficiency. Around ₹15 lakh, there are a few cars now that offer a sunroof along with the CNG.

Let us have a quick look at the cars that come equipped with CNG and offer a sunroof:

Hyundai Exter CNG

If you are not willing to go for the Tata Punch CNG, then you can check out the Hyundai Exter CNG. It is offered with a single and a dual-cylinder CNG setup, and the sunroof is available from the S Executive variant onwards. It comes with a 1.2L four-cylinder petrol engine, which makes 65 bhp and 98 Nm of peak torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox.

The price of the Hyundai Exter S Executive CNG variant is ₹8.93 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Tata Punch CNG

If you are looking for a safe micro-SUV, a comfortable cabin and decent features, you can consider the Tata Punch CNG. It is a popular option in the market and offers a regular-sized sunroof from the Adventure (S) variant onwards. It has similar engine specifications to the Altroz CNG, and is available in multiple colour options.

The price of the Tata Punch Adventure (S) CNG variant is ₹9.05 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Tata Altroz CNG

The first car on the list is the Altroz CNG. It recently got updated with new features and a design. If you are planning for the Altroz with CNG and a sunroof, it starts from the Pure S variant onwards. The Altroz has a dual-cylinder CNG setup, having a 1.2L NA petrol engine, which makes 72 bhp and 103 Nm of peak torque, paired with a five-speed manual.

The price of the Tata Altroz Pure S CNG is ₹9.57 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Tata Nexon CNG

The next sub-4m compact SUV, which recently got a CNG option, is the Tata Nexon CNG. It is the only car that comes with a turbo petrol engine with CNG. You can choose it with a regular sunroof from the Smart Plus (S) variant onwards and a panoramic sunroof from the Creative Plus variant onwards in the CNG option. The Nexon CNG is equipped with a 1.2L turbo petrol engine, which makes around 100 bhp.

The price of the Tata Nexon CNG Smart Plus variant is ₹10.74 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG

In the sub-4m compact SUV segment, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is the first option, which offers a bigger engine and has a regular-sized sunroof on offer. It comes with a sunroof in the ZXi and ZXi+ variants and has a 1.5L four-cylinder petrol engine.