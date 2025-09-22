Samsung Galaxy S24 With Snapdragon Chip Drops to Under ₹39,000 in Online Deal

Samsung has launched a new variant of its one-year-old Galaxy S24 in India. The new model replaces the Exynos chip with last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, retaining other hardware, such as the display, cameras, and battery. The processor change is significant, yet it retains the Galaxy S24’s positioning as a high-end phone. However, Flipkart’s ongoing festive season sale makes the phone much affordable.

Flipkart has listed the Galaxy S24 Snapdragon model at the lowest price of ₹39,999, down from the retail price of ₹74,999 at which the Exynos-powered Galaxy S24 was launched last year. The higher storage model, having 256GB, is available for ₹44,999. Apart from the discounted price, customers can redeem several offers to bring down the cost to ₹38,999—making the Galaxy S24 one of the highlighted mobile phone deals in Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale.

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 model is just another version of the original model. Although new to the Indian market, it was launched alongside the Exynos version but only in select markets, including the United States and China.

Samsung Galaxy S24 specifications

For its specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It boasts a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. It sports a 50MP triple camera setup on the back and a 12MP camera for selfies. The Samsung Galaxy S24 houses a 4000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The phone runs Android 15-based One UI 7, but it is now upgradable to the latest Android 16-based One UI 8. Its colour variants are also the same as the Exynos version, available in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Marble Grey, and Onyx Black.