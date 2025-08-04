5 Most Powerful Bikes Under ₹4 Lakh in India

Most Powerful Bikes: If you are a bike enthusiast and want power and performance, it doesn’t always have to come with a hefty price tag. There are some good options under ₹4 lakh in India. These bikes come with strong engines, quick speed. Whether you want a sporty look or something built for daily rides or a solid all-rounder, multiple offerings in the market blend performance with value.

Here is a list of the top 5 bikes that you can consider under a ₹4 lakh budget:

KTM Duke 390:

The first bike on the list, which you can consider, is the KTM Duke 390. It is a naked sportsbike and has a sharp design. The Duke 390 is equipped with a 398cc single-cylinder oil-cooled petrol engine, which makes 46 bhp and 39Nm of peak torque.

The price of the KTM Duke 390 is ₹3.54 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

The next bike on the list, which you can consider, is the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401. This motorcycle has a cafe-racer styling, and Husqvarna only offers 2 motorcycles in India. It has a similar engine unit to the KTM Duke 390, making 43 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque.

The price of the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is ₹3.56 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

If you are looking at the Pulsar series, then you can consider the Pulsar NS400Z in this range. It is one of the most affordable 400cc motorcycles and has a stylish design. Regarding performance, the Pulsar NS400Z has a 373cc single-cylinder petrol engine, which makes 39 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The price of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is ₹2.28 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Triumph Speed 400

The Triumph Speed 400 was the first bike that was launched under the joint venture of Bajaj and Triumph in India. The Speed 400 has a unique styling and has decent features on offer. It comes with a 398cc single-cylinder petrol engine, which makes 39 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The price of the Triumph Speed 400 is ₹2.96 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

If you are looking for a roadster motorcycle that has features and a punchy engine, then you can consider the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450. It comes with a 452cc single-cylinder petrol engine, which makes 40 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque, one of the highest in the segment.