5 Most Powerful Bikes Under ₹4 Lakh in India

Most Powerful Bikes: If you are a bike enthusiast and want power and performance, it doesn’t always have to come with a hefty price tag. There are some good options under ₹4 lakh in India. These bikes come with strong engines, quick speed. Whether you want a sporty look or something built for daily rides or a solid all-rounder, multiple offerings in the market blend performance with value.
Here is a list of the top 5 bikes that you can consider under a ₹4 lakh budget:
The first bike on the list, which you can consider, is the KTM Duke 390. It is a naked sportsbike and has a sharp design. The Duke 390 is equipped with a 398cc single-cylinder oil-cooled petrol engine, which makes 46 bhp and 39Nm of peak torque.
The price of the KTM Duke 390 is ₹3.54 lakh (on-road, Noida).
The next bike on the list, which you can consider, is the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401. This motorcycle has a cafe-racer styling, and Husqvarna only offers 2 motorcycles in India. It has a similar engine unit to the KTM Duke 390, making 43 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque.
The price of the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is ₹3.56 lakh (on-road, Noida).
If you are looking at the Pulsar series, then you can consider the Pulsar NS400Z in this range. It is one of the most affordable 400cc motorcycles and has a stylish design. Regarding performance, the Pulsar NS400Z has a 373cc single-cylinder petrol engine, which makes 39 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.
The price of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is ₹2.28 lakh (on-road, Noida).
The Triumph Speed 400 was the first bike that was launched under the joint venture of Bajaj and Triumph in India. The Speed 400 has a unique styling and has decent features on offer. It comes with a 398cc single-cylinder petrol engine, which makes 39 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.
The price of the Triumph Speed 400 is ₹2.96 lakh (on-road, Noida).
If you are looking for a roadster motorcycle that has features and a punchy engine, then you can consider the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450. It comes with a 452cc single-cylinder petrol engine, which makes 40 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque, one of the highest in the segment.
The price of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is ₹2.85 lakh (on-road, Noida).
