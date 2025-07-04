Planning to Buy Bike for Daily Commute Under ₹90,000? Check Out These Options From Honda and Bajaj

Updated 4 July 2025 at 12:59 IST
Best 100cc Bikes in 2025: If you are looking for a commuter motorcycle under ₹90,000, a comfortable seating and a reliable petrol engine, you can check out bikes in the 100cc segment. In this budget, you can consider the Honda Shine 100 or the Bajaj Platina 100. Both have a frugal petrol engine, comfortable seating and decent design on offer.
Here is a quick comparison of the Honda Shine 100 and the Bajaj Platina 100 for buyers:
The Honda Shine 100 is priced at ₹83,7065 (on-road, Noida) and is available in a single variant option only. On the other side, the price of the Bajaj Platina 100 is ₹82,231 (on-road, Noida).
The Honda Shine 100 is available in five colour options to choose from. On the other side, the Bajaj Platina 100 is available in four colour options to choose from.
The Honda Shine 100 comes with a 100cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine, making 7.61 bhp and 8.05 Nm peak torque, paired with a four-speed gearbox. On the other side, the Bajaj Platina 100 comes with a 102cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine, making 7.8 bhp and 8.34 Nm torque, paired with a four-speed gearbox.
Both bikes have minimal features on offer. They consist of an analogue speedometer, an electric and kick-start option, halogen headlamps and tail lamps, and more. However, for safety, the Bajaj Platina 100 and the Honda Shine 100 do not offer disc brakes and have a combi-braking system.
The Honda Shine 100 and the Bajaj Platina 100 are strong rivals in the 100cc commuter motorcycle segment. If you are looking for a reliable petrol engine, a better dealership network and a service experience, you can consider the Honda Shine 100. If you want slightly more power, comfortable seating, then you can consider the Bajaj Platina 100.
Published 4 July 2025 at 12:57 IST