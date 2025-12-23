₹7 Crore For 51 Mahindra Thar; ₹5 Crore More Modification Bill: Odisha Govt Orders Special Audit Into Forest Department’s Spending

Audit on Mahindra Thar: The Odisha government has ordered a special audit into the procurement and customisation of 51 Mahindra Thar vehicles, which were purchased for field operations of the state’s Forest and Environment Department. This special audit follows allegations of financial irregularities.

According to official records, the Forest Department procured 51 all-terrain vehicles (Mahindra Thar 3-door variant) in November last year at a total cost of ₹7.1 crore. However, scrutiny intensified after it appeared that later, nearly ₹5 crore was spent on modifying these Thar SUVs, a figure that has drawn questions from within the government and outside.

Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia has signed a note sheet, which directs that a special audit should be conducted by the Accountant General (AG), Odisha. The audit will focus on the office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and examine whether established procedures were followed during the approval and execution of the customisation work.

Senior officials have said the audit will verify whether the expenditure on modifications had the approval of the state Finance Department, assess the necessity and justification of the items installed, and determine if any external agencies were engaged in the process. The examination will also review compliance with procurement norms and financial rules.

Moreover, the official sources have indicated that around 21 additional accessories were fitted to each Thar, which collectively cost about ₹5 crore. The modifications were intended to enhance;

Surveillance

Patrolling

Monitoring capabilities

To reduce response time in remote forest areas

Curb illegal activities

Since forest fires remain a recurring challenge in Odisha, these Thar SUVs were also adapted for firefighting operations.

Officials familiar with the decision-making process said the customisation was aimed at ensuring the vehicles could operate effectively in rugged and hostile terrain, enabling intensive field operations by forest staff. They added that the intent was to improve operational efficiency rather than undertake discretionary spending.

However, responding to media reports and queries in the state Assembly, Minister Singhkhuntia said the modifications were approved based on requisitions from divisional forest officers and were aligned with operational requirements in remote areas. However, he made it clear that any excess or unjustified expenditure would not be condoned.