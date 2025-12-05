Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Spotted Testing - What to Expect?

Upcoming Brezza Facelift: The sub-4m compact SUV segment is a popular choice among buyers, as various options are feature-loaded, have a reliable engine, and have good road presence. In this segment, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a popular choice in the market. Maruti Suzuki updated the Brezza in 2022 with a new design and feature updates. Recently, an Instagrammer named CarIndia News shared the latest spyshots of the upcoming Brezza facelift, which was under heavy camouflage being tested in Manali. The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift will likely come with revised exteriors, a new design for the alloys, and may get new features as well.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift:

Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift - Exteriors

Image Source: Instagram (CarIndiaNews)

While the test mule of the Brezza facelift was heavily camouflaged, the recent Instagram video highlighted that the front of the Brezza facelift will get a revised design. It is likely to come with a new LED headlamp and a sharper design for the LED DRL. On the side, it is clearly visible that the Brezza facelift will come with a new alloy wheel pattern, finished in black paint shade. However, from the camouflage, it is visible that the Brezza facelift will come with subtle roof rails and some tweaks to the cladding and the bumper to give it a more sporty look.

Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift - Interiors

The interiors of the upcoming Brezza facelift have not been spotted yet. However, it is anticipated that Maruti Suzuki could offer the Brezza facelift with a new, bigger 10.1-inch infotainment screen, a new instrument cluster, and a revamped design of the dashboard. Since the Brezza is also offered with a CNG option, it has limited storage space in the boot. Now with the facelift version, the automaker may ditch the traditional CNG cylinder placed in the boot space and replace it with an underbody CNG tank.

Advertisement

Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift - Engine

The current generation of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes with a 1.5L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 104 bhp and 137 Nm of peak torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. It is also available with a CNG option and is a popular choice among buyers.

Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift - Launch

Regarding its timeline of launch, the exact date is still under wraps. However, we can expect Maruti Suzuki to debut the Brezza facelift sometime in 2026.