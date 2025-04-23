8th Gen Lexus ES Goes EV, Continues with Hybrid Powertrain - Check Details

New Lexus ES Unveiled: Lexus has unveiled the eighth-generation of its ES sedan globally at the Auto Shanghai in China today. This updated version brings in a new exterior design, revamped interiors and receives an all-electric powertrain for first time. First launched in 1989, the eighth generation of the ES is a popular model in North America and Asia. The front design is more sharper, has become longer, wider, and taller, and received new features as well.

Here’s everything that you need to know about the new Lexus ES sedan:

What are the new powertrain options on the 8th generation of the Lexus ES?

According to Lexus, the new ES will be available with a complete EV and a hybrid powertrain options. The automaker has unveiled the ES 350e and the ES 500e at the Auto Shanghai show, having a front-wheel drive and an all-wheel drive powertrain respectively. However, Lexus has not revealed the range from the battery and the specifications of it.

What are the specifications of the hybrid powertrain on the Lexus ES?

The 8th Gen Lexus ES sedan continues to have a strong hybrid powertrain option. The automaker has unveiled the ES 300h and the ES 350h. Both the models will be available with a front-wheel drive and an all-wheel drive powertrain option.

What are the design updates on the Lexus ES sedan?

The exteriors of the 8th generation of the Lexus ES sedan are completely revised. The front has a new design for headlamps, revised grill and bumper, sharp cuts and creases on the side, new design for the door handles and a sleek LED DRL for the tail lamps.

What is new in the interiors of the new Lexus ES sedan?

The interiors of the 8th generation Lexus ES have been reworked completely. It gets a new digital instrument cluster, a new infotainment screen, revised design of the dashboard and seats. The dashboard design has become more sleeker and looks aesthetic.

What are the feature updates on the new Lexus ES sedan?