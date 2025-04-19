Kia Seltos to Hyundai Creta: Top 3 Compact SUVs With Highest Sales in March 2025

Compact SUV Sales: The sales volumes in the compact SUV segment were decent in March 2025. The segment saw a positive momentum in this period. The first position on the list with the highest sales was secured by the Hyundai Creta. It saw total sales of 18,059 units in March 2025, followed by the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and other SUVs.

Here is a list of the top 3 compact SUVs with the highest sales in March 2025:

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta was in first position on the list of compact SUV sales in March 2025. It saw total sales of 18,059 units in March 2025 and saw a growth of 9.73 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Further, Creta recorded a growth of 10.68 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The Hyundai offers the Creta with a 1.5L NA petrol, a 1.5L diesel, and a 1.5L turbo petrol engine to customers.

The price of the Hyundai Creta starts at ₹11.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The next compact SUV on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. It saw total sales of 10,418 in March 2025, having a decline of 7.25 per cent on a year-on-year basis and a decline of 2.35 per cent on a month-on-month basis. Maruti Suzuki recently updated the Grand Vitara with new features and variants.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara starts at ₹11.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Seltos

The third compact SUV on the list is the Kia Seltos. It recorded total sales of 6,525 units in March 2025, having a decline of 17.35 per cent on a year-on-year basis. However, Seltos recorded a marginal growth of 1.23 per cent on a month-on-month basis. Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta have a similar powertrain on offer. It also has the same 1.5L NA petrol, a 1.5L diesel, and a 1.5L turbo petrol engine to customers.