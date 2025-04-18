A R Rahman Buys His 'Current Favourite' Mahindra XEV 9e Car

Mahindra XEV 9e in Rahman's Collection: A R Rahman, a popular singer in the Bollywood industry, has recently added a new Mahindra XEV 9e to his car collection. He stated that the Mahindra XEV 9e is one of his favourite electric vehicles in India. However, it is unclear about the battery pack and the variant opted for by A R Rahman. Mahindra XEV 9e was recently launched in India and is gaining popularity among multiple buyers and Bollywood celebs. Rahman’s XEV 9e is finished in a red shade.

Here’s everything that you need to know about AR Rahman ’s Mahindra XEV 9e:

Which other Bollywood celebrity bought the Mahindra XEV 9e?

Recently, Anurag Kashyap, a popular film director in Bollywood industry added a Mahindra XEV 9e to his garage. He opted for the Pack three variant of the XEV 9e.

What were the domestic sales of Mahindra XEV 9e in March 2025?

According to SIAM's data, the Mahindra XEV 9e recorded total sales of 2,080 units in March 2025.

What are the features of the Mahindra XEV 9e?

Mahindra has launched the XEV 9e with a long list of convenience features for buyers. For starters, it has three screens on the dashboard, multiple driving modes, a panoramic moonroof, and party mode, wherein the exterior lights and the interiors have a disco function, wireless charger, multi-colour ambient lighting, and more. Further, it has a Snapdragon-powered chip inside the infotainment screen for a faster user experience.

What are the safety features of the Mahindra XEV 9e?

The safety features of the Mahindra XEV 9e include Level-2 ADAS, multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and other safety features. It scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test safety rating.

What are the battery options and the range of the Mahindra XEV 9e?

The buyers can choose the Mahindra XEV 9e from two battery packs. There is a 59 kWh battery pack, which has a claimed range of 579 km on a single charge. For buyers looking for a bigger battery pack, XEV 9e has a 79 kWh battery pack as well, which has a claimed range of 682 km on a single charge.

What is the price of the Mahindra XEV 9e?