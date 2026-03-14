Ajith Kumar Brings Home Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition: What’s Interesting About This ₹23.69 Lakh EV

The BE 6 Formula E Edition is inspired by Mahindra's motorsport programme. | Image: Mahindra Electric SUVs

Actor and motorsport enthusiast Ajith Kumar has added a new electric vehicle to his garage. The Tamil star recently took delivery of the Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition, a special variant of Mahindra’s upcoming electric SUV inspired by the company’s participation in the Formula E championship.

The limited-edition model has been introduced at an ex-showroom price of ₹23.69 lakh, positioning it as a sportier and more distinctive version of Mahindra’s BE 6 electric SUV.

Inspired by Formula E racing

The Formula E Edition draws visual inspiration from Mahindra’s motorsport programme. It features exclusive graphics, racing-inspired styling elements, and cosmetic upgrades that differentiate it from the standard BE 6.

The car includes special Formula E-themed badging, sportier alloy wheels, and unique exterior accents, giving the SUV a more performance-oriented identity. Inside the cabin, the edition gets distinct upholstery, contrast stitching, and Formula E branding on select elements.

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The edition highlights Mahindra’s attempt to link its electric road cars with its global Formula E racing programme, where the company has been competing since the early seasons of the championship.

Performance and platform

The Mahindra BE 6 is built on the company’s INGLO electric platform, which underpins several of Mahindra’s upcoming EVs.

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Depending on the variant, the BE 6 is expected to offer battery options around 59kWh and 79kWh, delivering a claimed range of over 500km on a single charge. The electric motor is expected to produce around 230hp, enabling brisk acceleration for a mid-size electric SUV.

The platform also supports fast charging, allowing the battery to recharge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in roughly 20 minutes under suitable charging conditions.

Technology and features

The BE 6 Formula E Edition carries forward most of the technology from the standard model, including:

A large dual-screen infotainment setup Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) Over-the-air software updates Connected car technology Premium audio system and digital cockpit

The SUV also adopts Mahindra’s latest Born Electric design language, characterised by sharp lighting signatures, futuristic body lines, and a coupe-style profile.

Ajith Kumar’s motorsport connection