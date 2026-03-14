Ferrari 849 Testarossa Debuts in India With 1,050hp Hybrid Powertrain

Ferrari has brought its new flagship supercar, the 849 Testarossa, to India, reviving one of the brand’s most iconic nameplates while introducing a modern hybrid powertrain. The car succeeds the SF90 Stradale at the top of Ferrari’s lineup and marks one of the most powerful series-production Ferraris to reach the Indian market.

The supercar is expected to be priced from around ₹10.37 crore (ex-showroom), placing it among the most expensive Ferrari models officially available in India.

A hybrid Ferrari with over 1,000hp

The Ferrari 849 Testarossa combines a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with three electric motors, producing a combined output of around 1,050hp. The V8 engine itself generates roughly 830hp, while the electric motors contribute the remaining power.

Power is delivered through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and an all-wheel-drive system, allowing the car to accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in under 2.3 seconds and reach a top speed of about 330kmph.

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Design inspired by Ferrari’s past

The new model carries design cues that reference the legendary Testarossa of the 1980s while integrating Ferrari’s latest aerodynamic and hybrid technologies. The low-slung silhouette, wide stance and dramatic rear styling combine retro influences with modern performance engineering.

Inside, the cabin is built around a driver-focused layout with a digital instrument cluster and a high centre console that houses Ferrari’s signature gear selector design.

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A new flagship for Ferrari in India

Globally, the 849 Testarossa replaces the SF90 Stradale as Ferrari’s flagship hybrid supercar and represents the company’s continued shift toward electrified performance models.

The India debut reflects the growing appetite for ultra-luxury performance cars among wealthy buyers in the country, with Ferrari expanding its lineup alongside rivals such as Lamborghini and Aston Martin.