‘All Solid Waste To Be Used for Road Construction Before 2027’: Nitin Gadkari

Road Construction in 2027: All the solid waste will be utilised for road construction by the end of 2027, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said.

Addressing the 120th Annual Session of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) on Thursday, the Union Minister stated that 80 lakh tons of waste have already been segregated for road construction.

He said, "No material is waste and no person is waste. Depending on the appropriate technology and leadership vision, you can convert waste into wealth. We have decided that before 2027 ends, whatever garbage is there, which is solid waste, we are going to use it in road construction."

"Delhi have four such mountains; it does not look good. We have segregated 80 lakh ton of waste and used it in road construction," Gadkari added.

Hailing the biofuels and ethanol-based fuel initiatives, Gadkari said that the size of the Indian automobile industry will be the highest in the world in the next five years. Currently, the Indian industry stands third behind the US and China with a size of Rs 22 lakh crore (Rs 2.2 billion).

He said, "The thinking is integrated, and it is important for all of us. In 2014, the automobile industry was the 7th largest in the world and had a total volume of Rs 14 lakh crore (Rs 1.4 billion).

A few days ago, we bypassed Japan, and now we are third in the world, and our automobile industry is Rs 22 lakh crore (Rs 2.2 billion). Now, the way we are using technology and new research to replace alternative fuels, biofuels, electric vehicles, ethanol, methanol, biodiesel, LNG, electric, and hydrogen, our automobile hub India has almost all the brands of the world."

Echoing the Centre's call for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, Gadkari said, "I called the automobile industry people and said that if you want to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-sufficient India), you have to be the first in the world. The USA is the first in the world, and its automobile industry is Rs 78 lakh crore (Rs 7.8 billion). China is the second-largest in the world, and its automobile industry is Rs 49 lakh crore (Rs 4.9 billion). The way we are bringing in new research and innovations, I am confident that our automobile industry will be the first in the world in five years."

He claimed that the move to make ethanol from corn has generated an additional income of Rs 45,000 crore for farmers.

"When we decided to make ethanol from corn, the corn's market price was Rs 1200 per quintal, and MSP was Rs 1800 per quintal. After the decision, corn's price went up to Rs 2800 per quintal. Rs 45,000 crore additional went into the pockets of farmers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," he said.

This comes amid his recurring call for ethanol-based fuel as India met its target of blending 20 per cent ethanol in Petrol.

Earlier in September, addressing the 2nd International Conference and Exhibition on Bioenergy and Technologies here, the Union Minister said that after meeting the target of 20 per cent ethanol blending in Petrol, the time has arrived when India should gear up for exporting ethanol given its surplus production in the country.