IAF Chief, AP Singh Rides In Iconic 1967 Ford Saloon On 93rd Indian Airforce Day 2025 - Watch

IAF Day 2025: The 93rd Indian Air Force Day 2025 turned into a memorable event when Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh arrived in a beautifully restored 1967 Ford Saloon. It was inducted into the Indian Air Force on July 30, 1969, is a left-hand drive car, and it carries a registration plate of ‘IAF 1’. The sight of the Air Force Chief stepping out of the vintage car drew everyone’s attention. The celebrations, held at the Hindon Air Base near Ghaziabad, witnessed a stunning show of strength and precision.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 1967 Ford Saloon:

When was the 1967 Ford Saloon inducted into the Indian Air Force?

The Ford Saloon was manufactured in 1967, was inducted into the Indian Air Force on July 30, 1969.

For how long was the 1967 Ford Saloon in operation?

The Air Chief Marshal PC Lal, DFC, in 1969, was the first to ride the 1967 Ford Saloon. Subsequently, it was in operation for all Air Chiefs till 1992.

Image Source: Team BHP

Who presented the 1967 Ford Saloon to the Indian Air Force museum?

As per Team BHP, the Air Chief Marshal NC Suri PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC, presented this car to the Indian Air Force museum on June 10th, 1993.

Image Source: Team BHP

What are the exterior design elements of the 1967 Ford Saloon?

The 1967 Ford Saloon has a boxy design. The front has lots of chrome elements, probably a metal bumper and four circular halogen headlamps. It has a Ford badge broadly written on the hood. It is likely to run on 14-inch wheels and has a long length, resulting in a good space inside the cabin. The rear of the Ford Saloon is likely to have a metal bumper finished in chrome and short halogen taillamps.

What are the engine specifications of the 1967 Ford Saloon?