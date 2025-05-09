Alto to Tiago: Top 5 Most Affordable Cars With Keyless Entry

Updated May 9th 2025, 14:12 IST
Cars with Keyless Entry: When buyers are planning for a new vehicle, many of them consider features and affordability as key factors. Among some of the features, keyless entry is becoming more common even in budget-friendly models. This feature allow the drivers to unlock and start their vehicles without using a traditional key.
Here is a list of the top five most affordable cars that buyers can check:
The first car on the list is the Renault Kwid. It is a budget hatchback, having decent features on offer. It offers a keyless entry feature from its RXL Opt variant onwards.
The price of the Renault Kwid RXL Opt variant is ₹5.84 lakh (on-road, Noida).
The second hatchback on the list that buyers can check out is the Maruti Suzuki S Presso. It is a budget hatchback, having decent comfort and features. It offers keyless entry from its VXI variant onwards.
The price of the Maruti Suzuki S Presso VXI option is ₹5.93 lakh (on-road, Noida).
Buyers looking for a compact hatchback can also check out the Alto K10 from Maruti Suzuki. It is a popular name in the Indian automotive industry. Alto K10 offers a keyless entry feature from its VXI+ variant, which is the top-spec variant.
The price of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXI+ variant is ₹6.39 lakh (on-road, Noida).
Buyers looking for a safe hatchback from an Indian automaker can check out the Tata Tiago. It had scored a four-star safety rating in the Global NCAP. Tigao offers the keyless entry feature from its XM variant onwards.
The price of the Tata Tiago XM variant is ₹6.55 lakh (on-road, Noida).
The fifth car on the list that buyers can check out is the Wagon R from Maruti Suzuki. It is a popular option among buyers in India. It offers keyless entry from its VXI variant onwards.
The price of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXI variant is ₹7.11 lakh (on-road, Noida).
Published May 9th 2025, 14:12 IST