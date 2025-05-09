Alto to Tiago: Top 5 Most Affordable Cars With Keyless Entry

Cars with Keyless Entry: When buyers are planning for a new vehicle, many of them consider features and affordability as key factors. Among some of the features, keyless entry is becoming more common even in budget-friendly models. This feature allow the drivers to unlock and start their vehicles without using a traditional key.

Here is a list of the top five most affordable cars that buyers can check:

Renault Kwid

The first car on the list is the Renault Kwid. It is a budget hatchback, having decent features on offer. It offers a keyless entry feature from its RXL Opt variant onwards.

The price of the Renault Kwid RXL Opt variant is ₹5.84 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Maruti Suzuki S Presso

The second hatchback on the list that buyers can check out is the Maruti Suzuki S Presso. It is a budget hatchback, having decent comfort and features. It offers keyless entry from its VXI variant onwards.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki S Presso VXI option is ₹5.93 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Buyers looking for a compact hatchback can also check out the Alto K10 from Maruti Suzuki. It is a popular name in the Indian automotive industry. Alto K10 offers a keyless entry feature from its VXI+ variant, which is the top-spec variant.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXI+ variant is ₹6.39 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Tata Tiago

Buyers looking for a safe hatchback from an Indian automaker can check out the Tata Tiago. It had scored a four-star safety rating in the Global NCAP. Tigao offers the keyless entry feature from its XM variant onwards.

The price of the Tata Tiago XM variant is ₹6.55 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The fifth car on the list that buyers can check out is the Wagon R from Maruti Suzuki. It is a popular option among buyers in India. It offers keyless entry from its VXI variant onwards.