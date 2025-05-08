Kia Sonet vs Nissan Magnite - Which One to Choose Under ₹10 Lakh?

Kia vs Nissan: Buyers planning for a new vehicle in the sub-4m compact SUV segment have a wide array of options to choose from. If there are budget constraints, then buyers can check out the Nissan Magnite. It has decent looks and offers the regular features that buyers in the segment require. On the other side, buyers are looking for more features, a premium cabin experience and sporty looks can check out the Kia Sonet. It is a feature-loaded offering in the segment.

Confused about which one to choose?

Here is a quick comparison of the Kia Sonet and the Nissan Magnite for prospective buyers:

Kia Sonet vs Nissan Magnite: Price

The price of the Kia Sonet starts at ₹9.03 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the contrary, the price of the Nissan Magnite starts at ₹7.12 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Kia Sonet vs Nissan Magnite: Features

Both vehicles have a feature-loaded cabin. The Kia Sonet has a sunroof, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, driving mode, traction modes, front ventilated seats, and more. The Nissan Magnite has a 9-inch infotainment screen, a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, and more.

Kia Sonet vs Nissan Magnite: Safety Features

The safety features on the Kia Sonet are slightly more than compared of the Nissan Magnite. The Sonet has Level-1 ADAS features like blind-spot assist, lane departure warning and more, six airbags, ABS, traction control, and more. The Nissan Magnite has six airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, and more.

Kia Sonet vs Nissan Magnite: Engine