Ampere Magnus Neo Launched in India: Price, Range, and More

New EV Scooter Launched: Ampere has launched the Magnus Neo in India. According to Ampere, this electric scooter has replaced the Ampere Magnus EX variant. The new EV scooter has 12-inch wheels and runs on LFP batteries. Regarding colour options, buyers have five colour options to choose from. Ampere will be showcasing the Magnus Neo at the forthcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

“Building on the success of the Magnus EX, the Magnus Neo incorporates advanced technology to offer enhanced features for everyday commuters. This new scooter is crafted to meet the changing demands of our customers while championing eco-friendly transportation options that contribute to a greener future,” Kunnakavil Vijaya Kumar, Executive Director & CEO, Greaves Electric Mobility Limited said.

Let us look at the specifications of the Ampere Magnus Neo:

Ampere Magnus Neo Price:

Buyers of the Ampere Magnus Neo will pay Rs 79,999 (introductory ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available in a single variant and battery pack.

Ampere Magnus Neo Design:

The design of the Ampere Magnus Neo is simplistic. It has LED DRLs, telescopic front suspension, and runs on 12-inch wheels. Buyers of the Ampere Magnus Neo can choose from Metallic Red, Glacial White, Ocean Blue, Galactic Grey, and Glossy Black.

Ampere Magnus Neo Features:

The Ampere Magnus Neo has a comprehensive set of convenience features. It has USB charging, three riding modes, and a reverse mode, among others. The company offers connected features as an option.

Ampere Magnus Neo Range:

Regarding the battery pack and other specifications, the Ampere Magnus Neo has a 2.3kWh LFP battery. The EV manufacturer claims that it has a range of 100 km on a single charge. Buyers of the Ampere Magnus Neo can charge it at home as the electric scooter comes with a portable battery.

Ampere Magnus Neo Charging Time: