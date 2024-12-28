Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Check Dates, Timings, and More

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will be organised by the Ministry of Commerce Industry in January 2025. It will be a stage for a slew of new cars and concept vehicles that are going to be unveiled or launched later in India. This event will have a participation of more than 1500 exhibitors and will cater to 34 manufacturers. According to the EEPC Vice-Chairman, it is expected that the exhibition will become the world's largest mobility show.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025:

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Multiple Shows

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will be an umbrella event, that will host multiple shows on different dates. Here is a list of it:

Auto Expo Motor Show 2025

Auto Component Show 2025

Bharat Construction Equipment Expo 2025

Bharat Battery Show 2025

India Cycle Show 2025

India International Tyre Show 2025

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Venues

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will be held at multiple venues in the Delhi NCR region for different shows. First, the Auto Expo Motor Show 2025 will be organised at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Next up is the India International Tyre Show 2025 and the Auto Component Show 2025 will be held at the Yashobhoomi, India International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Dwarka, Delhi. Lastly, the the Bharat Construction Equipment Expo 2025 is scheduled to be held at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, UP.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Date and Timings

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will start from January 17, 2025 and will end at January 22, 2025. There are multiple dates for different expos. The Auto Expo Motor Show 2025 is linedup from Jaunary 17,2025, to January 22, 2025. The timing for the public hours of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

The events at the Yashobhoomi are scheduled between January 18 to January 21, 2025. The Construction Equipment Expo 2025 will begin on January 19, 2025 and will conclude on January 22, 2025.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: OEMs Attending the Expo

The Auto Expo Motor Show 2025 will see the participation of multiple OEMs. According to the official website, four-wheeler manufactures like Maruti Suzuki , Hyundai, JSW MG Motors India, Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz India, Mahindra, Vinfast, Skoda, Volkswagen, Kia, Isuzu, BYD, and more will be attending the expo.

In the two-wheeler segment, TVS, Hero MotoCorp, Suzuki Motorcycles, Ola, Ather, Yamaha Honda, Bajaj, and more will be attending the motor show.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: OEMs that are Missing the Expo