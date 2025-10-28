Anant Ambani’s Latest Rolls-Royce Phantom Comes With Royal Indian Twist - What’s Special?

Ambani's Rolls-Royce: Anant Ambani has recently added a new Rolls-Royce Phantom to the Ambani garage. This ultra-luxury sedan is finished with bespoke colour and craftsmanship, which is carried from India’s royal past and has historic significance. The Rolls-Royce Phantom is priced approximately around ₹10.5 crore (ex-showroom) before any optionals, and this sedan is deeply connected with the pre-independence era of the country.

Here’s everything you need to know about Anant Ambani’s latest ultra-luxury ride:

What is special about Anant Ambani’s Rolls-Royce Phantom paint shade?

As per media reports, this Phantom is finished in ‘Star of India Orange’ paint shade in a dual-tone finish, which dates back to the 1930s. The Phantom wears a deep saffron-orange body with a contrasting white bonnet, which reminds one of the iconic “Star of India” Rolls-Royce Phantom II, commissioned by the Maharaja of Rajkot in 1934. It has a blacked-out Spirit of Ecstasy.

Anant Ambani’s Phantom is not a standard spec from the factory. As per reports, this has been customised through Rolls-Royce’s Bespoke division, which allows clients to personalise every detail, from paint and upholstery to dashboard inlays and cabin lighting of the car.

Which engine powers the Rolls-Royce Phantom?

The Rolls-Royce Phantom is equipped with a 6.75L V12 twin-turbo petrol engine, which produces 563 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque, mated with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Though it has a powerful petrol engine with immense torque, it is one of the refined chauffeur-driven cars in the world.

Which other cars are there in Ambani’s garage?

The Ambani family owns multiple Rolls-Royce SUVs and sedans in India. However, this particular Phantom is unique because of its iconic connection with India’s cultural and historical identity.