Akshay Kumar to Sidharth Malhotra: 5 Bollywood Celebrities Who Own Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire in Bollywood: Toyota Vellfire, a flagship luxury MPV, is a popular choice among businessmen, HNIs, and Bollywood celebrities. Vellfire is known for its spacious and comfortable interiors, feature-loaded cabin, and its hybrid petrol engine, resulting in good fuel efficiency. Recently, many Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, and others added the Toyota Vellfire to their garages. The price of the Toyota Vellfire starts at ₹1.27 crore (on-road, Noida).

Here is a list of the 5 popular Bollywood celebrities who own a Toyota Vellfire in India:

Sidharth Malhotra

The first Bollywood celebrity on our list is Sidharth Malhotra. Popular for his films like Shershaah, Student of the Year, and others, he recently gifted this MPV to his wife, Kiara Advani. Sidharth’s Vellfire is finished in Precious Metal shade and has beige interiors.

Kriti Sanon

The next Bollywood celebrity on our list is Kriti Sanon. She is popular for her films like Heropanti, Dilwale, and others. Kriti recently was spotted with her new ride, and her Vellfire is finished in gloss black shade. Reports suggest her Vellfire has a VIP registration number.

Akshay Kumar

The next Bollywood actor who owns a Toyota Vellfire is Akshay Kumar. He is popularly known for his works in multiple movies like Rustom, Hera Pheri, and others. Akshay has the facelifted version of the Vellfire, and according to media reports, he has opted for the VIP Executive Lounge variant of the luxury MPV. His Vellfire is finished in grey paint shade.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana, popular for his work in Dream Girl, Bala, Vicky Donor, and other movies, owns the latest Toyota Vellfire. Ayushmann’s ride is finished in black paint shade and has black interiors. According to media reports, Ayushmann owns the top-end variant, the VIP Executive Lounge of the Vellfire.

Ajay Devgn