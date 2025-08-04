Ankit Baiyanpuria Adds Land Rover Defender 130 To His Garage - Everything About This ₹1 Crore SUV

Updated 4 August 2025 at 12:55 IST
Ankit's Land Rover Defender: Famous fitness influencer, Ankit Baiyanpuria, has lately added a new luxury SUV, the Land Rover Defender 130, to his garage. Ankit is a Haryana-based fitness influencer and gained popularity for his 75-day hard challenge. Ankit Baiyanpuria recently shared a video on his Instagram page, wherein he arrived at the Land Rover dealership in a modified Toyota Hilux pickup truck. As per the video, Ankit has bought the Land Rover Defender 130, finished in a black shade.
Here’s a quick rundown of the Land Rover Defender 130:
As per the Instagram video, Ankit has bought the Defender 130 in the black shade.
Land Rover offers multiple engine options in the Defender series. There is a 2.0L petrol engine, a 5.0L petrol engine, and a 3.0L diesel engine. Further, all the engines are paired with an automatic transmission as standard, and there is a permanent 4WD system with a locking centre differential and active rear-locking differentials for better off-road capabilities.
The Land Rover Defender is a feature-loaded SUV. It consists of multiple off-road modes and driving modes, has adaptive air suspensions, four-zone climate control, and other features. Further, it has a large touch-screen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, and a digital instrument cluster, among others.
The price of the Land Rover Defender starts at ₹1.22 crore (on-road, Noida) for the 110 X-Dynamic HSE 2.0 Petrol variant. However, the price of the Defender 130 starts at ₹1.69 crore (on-road, Noida) for the X-Dynamic HSE 3.0 Diesel variant.
Ankit Baiyanpuria also owns a Toyota Hilux pickup truck. It is finished in grey paint shade and has some off-road spec modifications as well. The Hilux is equipped with a 2.8L inline four-cylinder diesel engine, which is also available in the Toyota Fortuner.
Published 4 August 2025 at 12:55 IST