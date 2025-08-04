Ankit Baiyanpuria Adds Land Rover Defender 130 To His Garage - Everything About This ₹1 Crore SUV

Ankit's Land Rover Defender: Famous fitness influencer, Ankit Baiyanpuria, has lately added a new luxury SUV, the Land Rover Defender 130, to his garage. Ankit is a Haryana-based fitness influencer and gained popularity for his 75-day hard challenge. Ankit Baiyanpuria recently shared a video on his Instagram page, wherein he arrived at the Land Rover dealership in a modified Toyota Hilux pickup truck. As per the video, Ankit has bought the Land Rover Defender 130, finished in a black shade.

Here’s a quick rundown of the Land Rover Defender 130:

Land Rover Defender Colour

As per the Instagram video, Ankit has bought the Defender 130 in the black shade.

Land Rover Defender Engine Specifications:

Land Rover offers multiple engine options in the Defender series. There is a 2.0L petrol engine, a 5.0L petrol engine, and a 3.0L diesel engine. Further, all the engines are paired with an automatic transmission as standard, and there is a permanent 4WD system with a locking centre differential and active rear-locking differentials for better off-road capabilities.

Land Rover Defender Features:

The Land Rover Defender is a feature-loaded SUV. It consists of multiple off-road modes and driving modes, has adaptive air suspensions, four-zone climate control, and other features. Further, it has a large touch-screen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, and a digital instrument cluster, among others.

Land Rover Defender Price

The price of the Land Rover Defender starts at ₹1.22 crore (on-road, Noida) for the 110 X-Dynamic HSE 2.0 Petrol variant. However, the price of the Defender 130 starts at ₹1.69 crore (on-road, Noida) for the X-Dynamic HSE 3.0 Diesel variant.

Other Cars of Ankit Baiyanpuria