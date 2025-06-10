Apple WWDC 2025: CarPlay, Wallet Gets Updated With iOS 26, Unlocks New Features

Updated 10 June 2025 at 11:51 IST
Apple CarPlay Updated: Apple has unveiled its updated operating system, iOS 26, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 in California, United States, introducing a host of changes and new features to multiple apps. The tech giant has introduced a new layout, widgets and features to the Apple CarPlay. Further, Apple says CarPlay is used over 600 million times a day. Further, Apple has also made changes to its Wallet. The new features are currently in testing mode through Apple Developer’s program, and Apple says the beta version for the public will roll out in July 2025.
Here is a quick rundown of the Apple CarPlay and Wallet Features:
According to Apple, the CarPlay gets a new view for the incoming calls, wherein it is now sleeker and compact and does not overlay on your crucial information, like when you are navigating to some point.
Apart from this, Apple recently introduced its CarPlay Ultra, which is the more advanced version of the regular CarPlay. This is currently available in the new vehicles of Aston Martin in the US and Canada. Additionally, many other car makers are working to bring CarPlay Ultra to brands Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis, and others.
Since car manufacturers across the world offer physical keys as well as digital keys, the Apple Wallet helps in storing digital keys for your car. Digital keys help in locking, unlocking, and various functions, which can be done remotely with the help of your device. Earlier, the Apple Wallet provided its support to 20 carmakers’ digital keys across the globe. With iOS 26, this support will increase to more than 10 car manufacturers, which include Tata Motors, Porsche, and others.
