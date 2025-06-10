Apple WWDC 2025: CarPlay, Wallet Gets Updated With iOS 26, Unlocks New Features

Apple CarPlay Updated: Apple has unveiled its updated operating system, iOS 26, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 in California, United States, introducing a host of changes and new features to multiple apps. The tech giant has introduced a new layout, widgets and features to the Apple CarPlay. Further, Apple says CarPlay is used over 600 million times a day. Further, Apple has also made changes to its Wallet. The new features are currently in testing mode through Apple Developer’s program, and Apple says the beta version for the public will roll out in July 2025.

Here is a quick rundown of the Apple CarPlay and Wallet Features:

What are the updates on Apple CarPlay in iOS 26?

According to Apple, the CarPlay gets a new view for the incoming calls, wherein it is now sleeker and compact and does not overlay on your crucial information, like when you are navigating to some point.

Apple CarPlay Layout in iOS 26, Image Source: Apple

With iOS 26, in CarPlay, you can now tapbacks and pin any conversations to Messages. Further, there are new widgets and Live Activities in the CarPlay, which Apple says help users to stay focused on the road without being distracted.

Apple CarPlay Widgets in iOS 26, Image Source: Apple

Apart from this, Apple recently introduced its CarPlay Ultra, which is the more advanced version of the regular CarPlay. This is currently available in the new vehicles of Aston Martin in the US and Canada. Additionally, many other car makers are working to bring CarPlay Ultra to brands Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis, and others.

Apple CarPlay Ultra first Introduced in Aston Martin, Image Source: Apple

What are the updates on the Apple Wallet for car owners?