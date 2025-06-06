Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg Now Fully Open: Check Toll Fares, Booths, & Key Details

Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway: The travellers who are going from Nagpur will reach Mumbai earlier as the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg, which is also known as the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, is fully open. Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's Chief Minister has inaugurated the final portion of the six-lane expressway. The stretch between Thane and Igatpuri used to take more than an hour to travel. With this new expressway being fully operational, the travel time is expected to come down to 40 minutes.

The length of the expressway is 700 km and is said to reduce the travel time of the travellers between Nagpur and Mumbai by easing the traffic congestion on the current highways. Since all the phases are now operational, travellers can now plan the trip more efficiently.

Here is a quick rundown of the updated information on toll charges, toll booths, and other key details before hitting the expressway:

What is the total length of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg?

The Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg is 701 km long, with its starting point at Nagpur and ending at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

How much is the toll charge on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg?

There are 26 toll booths on the 700 km highway stretch. The one-way toll charges for different category vehicles are as follows:

Light Motor Vehicles (Cars, Jeeps): ₹1,212

Light Commercial Vehicles: ₹1,955

Two-Axle Heavy Vehicles (Buses, Trucks): ₹4,100

Three-Axle Heavy Vehicles: ₹4,472

Heavy Construction Machinery: ₹6,435

Oversized Vehicles (7+ Axles): ₹7,830

The payment of the tolls can be made from Fastag, cash or by cards.

Are there EV charging stations on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg?

As per reports, the EV charging stations are currently under development. Further, the Maharashtra Government EV Policy has announced the exemption of toll taxes for electric vehicles or buses running on this expressway for the next five years.

What are the facilities and amenities on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg?