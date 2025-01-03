Aprilia Tuono 457 In India: Italian bike manufacturer, Aprilia is set to expand its bike portfolio in India. The bike manufacturer has listed its upcoming Tuono 457 on the company’s official website. Aprilia Tuono 457 made its first debut at the EICMA 2024 in November. It is based on the same aluminium frame as the RS 457. It will be the smallest Tuono bike in the Indian market, placed with its elder sibling, the Tuono 660.

Let us dive into the details of the Aprilia Tuono 457 that you need to know:

Aprilia Tuono 457 Design:

The design of the Aprilia Tuono 457 is slightly less aggressive as compared to the RS457. The LED headlamps are less aggressively designed and continue to feature LED DRLs like the RS457. It is likely to be equipped with upside-down forks and will have a single disc brake at the front. The Aprilia Tuono 457 is likely to be offered in two colour options for the Indian market. The bike comes with an underbelly exhaust system. It has a low seat height as compared to its faired counterpart, resulting in a relaxed and comfortable riding posture.

Aprilia Tuono 457 Features:

Regarding the feature list, the Indian spec model is likely to be equipped with a five-inch TFT digital instrument cluster. It will come with Ride-by-Wire technology and will have three riding modes on offer. Further, it is likely to come with Bluetooth connectivity and traction control which can be switched between different modes.

Aprilia Tuono 457 Engine Specifications:

The Aprilia Tuono 457 is equipped with a 457cc parallel twin-cylinder petrol engine. This engine produces 47.6BHP and 46.6Nm torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox. Buyers can select a bi-directional quick shifter as an optional addition.

Aprilia Tuono 457 India Launch: