Arshdeep Singh Buys Mercedes-AMG G 63 Luxury SUV in India - Everything About This ₹4 Crore SUV

Arshdeep Singh Cars: Arshdeep Singh, a left-arm fast-medium bowler for India, has recently added a new luxury performance SUV to his garage. In a recent Instagram post, the Indian fast bowler was seen standing next to a brand new Mercedes-AMG G 63 SUV. Arshdeep is India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is, and his G 63 SUV is finished in a black tone on the exterior, and the interiors are finished in red upholstery.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Mercedes-AMG G 63:

Mercedes-Benz G Class Price

Mercedes-Benz offers the G Class in three avatars. There is a petrol, diesel and an EV version.

The price of the Mercedes-Benz G 450d AMG Line is ₹2.9 crore (ex-showroom).

The price of the Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ Tech is ₹3.1 crore (ex-showroom).

The price of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 is ₹3.59 crore (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-AMG G 63 Exteriors:

The exterior of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 is boxy, and it has a massive road presence. It comes with circular-shaped LED headlamps and DRLs, along with headlamp washers, and a vertical slat grill for the AMG spec variant. On the side, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 runs on 21-inch alloy wheels as standard, but you can opt for 22-inch wheels as well. Since he has opted for the petrol variant, there are dual exhaust pipes on each side. The rear of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 gets a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, along with a sleek design for the LED taillamps and indicators.

Advertisement

Mercedes-AMG G 63 Interiors

On the inside, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 has the AMG spec steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, circular-shaped AC vents, and other elements. The seats are pretty comfortable, and you get electric adjustment for the front seats.

Mercedes-AMG G 63 Engine Specifications

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 is equipped with a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, making 577 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque, mated with a nine-speed automatic gearbox.