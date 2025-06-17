Mahindra XUV 700 Facelift to Launch Soon - Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Mahindra XUV 700 Facelift: Mahindra, a leading SUV manufacturer in India, has started testing out the updated version of the XUV 700. Recently, it was snapped for the first time under heavy camouflage. Mahindra’s SUVs are often spied testing in different parts of the country. In 2021, Mahindra launched the XUV 700 for the Indian market, and this SUV became instantly popular with its strong design, a feature-loaded cabin, and powerful engine options. After four years, the test mule of the XUV 700 facelift was spotted for the first time.

Here is a quick rundown of the upcoming Mahindra XUV 700 Facelift:

Mahindra XUV 700 Facelift Exteriors:

The major update, which is expected on the Mahindra XUV 700 facelift, is on the front portion. The XUV 700 facelift is expected to get a new front profile, have round-shaped LED headlamps and DRLs, and a new design for the grille and bumpers is likely to be redesigned.

On the side, it is most likely to maintain a similar silhouette and profile as compared to the current Mahindra XUV 700.

The rear of the Mahindra XUV 700 facelift is expected to maintain a similar design of the tail lamps, and will come with a shark fin antenna.

Mahindra XUV 700 Facelift Expected Features

Since the current Mahindra XUV 700 is a feature-loaded SUV, it is expected to get nominal feature updates. The XUV 700 facelift is expected to offer a triple screen layout, which is there in the Mahindra XEV 9e. Further, it is likely to come with rear sunshades, improved connected car technology features, and Level-2 ADAS features for better safety.

Mahindra XUV 700 Facelift Expected Engine Options

Currently, the Mahindra XUV 700 is equipped with a 2.0L turbo petrol engine and a 2.2L diesel engine; the facelift version is most likely to offer a similar powertrain option in the market.

Mahindra XUV 700 Facelift India Launch