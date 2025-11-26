At ₹1.17 Crore, This Number Plate Is India's Most Expensive Car Registration Number

VIP Haryana Registration: A new national record for vehicle registration costs was established in Haryana. On Wednesday, a digital bidding war was hosted for a new vehicle registration series, and a single license plate commanded a final auction price of ₹1.17 crore for the number, 'HR88B8888'. It has officially become the most expensive car registration ever sold in India.

The Haryana government’s official Parivahan portal hosted the digital bidding war in the morning, and it concluded at 5:00 pm. It followed an extreme competition. According to transport officials, the specific number drew 45 separate applications from interested buyers.

Here’s everything you need to know:

What was the starting bid price for the HR88B8888 number?

The opening start bid price for the VIP registration plate was ₹50,000, and the valuation of the number plate soared instantly. By noon, the leading bid had already reached ₹88 lakh, eventually climbing to the final ₹1.17 crore figure just hours later.

What was the highest bid price earlier in Haryana?

Earlier, just a week prior, the premium number 'HR22W2222' was bid for ₹37.91 lakh, which is just a fraction of this winning bid.

What does the number HR88B8888 mean?

Since the number is HR88B8888, here’s its complete breakup:

In this alphanumeric code, 'HR' designates the state of Haryana.

The first '88' identifies the specific Regional Transport Office (RTO).

‘B’ is the series code, which is within the specific RTO. In this case, it is the premium value stems from the uppercase 'B' closely mimicking the shape of the number '8'.

8888 is the unique four-digit number assigned to the registered vehicle.

How to apply for these VIP numbers?

The Haryana transport department conducts auctions for VIP registrations on a weekly cycle. The interested buyers are required to submit their applications between Friday evening and Monday morning, and the bidding process ends every Wednesday evening.