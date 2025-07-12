Looking To Buy Hero Vida VX2? Check Out Other Options Around ₹1.25 Lakh

Hero Vida VX2 Alternatives: The EV scooter segment in India have multiple options, with different battery packs and colour options to choose from. Recently, Hero MotoCorp launched the Vida VX2, EV scooter with an updated battery pack and features in the Indian market. It comes with swappable battery, and has a claimed range of 143 km on a single-charge.

The price of the Hero Vida VX2 starts at ₹1.06 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant, and it also comes with BaaS model.

Here is a list of the top three alternative of the Vida VX2 which you can check around ₹1.25 lakh:

TVS iQube

The first alternative on the list which you can consider in the market is the TVS iQube. It has multiple battery packs, and recently the automaker launched the 3.1kWh battery pack, which is priced around ₹1.25 lakh. The TVS iQube 3.1kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 133 km on a single-charge.

The price of the TVS iQube 3.1 kWh battery pack is ₹1.17 lakh (on-road, Noida), and the price starts at ₹1.09 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Honda Activa e

If you are looking for Japanese brand, then you can consider the Honda Activa e. It was recently launched in India, and comes with swappable battery. However, one thing to note is that you cannot charge the Honda Activa e physically. Only battery-swapping is the solution to replace your dead battery. It has a claimed range of 102 km.

The price of the Honda Activa e is ₹1.24 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Ather Rizta

The third EV scooter on the list which you can consider is the Ather Rizta. It is a popular scooter, has a comfortable seating, and is feature-loaded. The Ather Rizta is available with a 2.9kWh and a 3.4kWh battery pack, but around ₹1.25 lakh, you’ll get the 2.kWh battery pack, having a range of 123 km.

The price of the Ather Rizta 2.9 kWh batter pack is ₹1.14 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.