Tesla Model Y Reaches Mumbai Showroom Ahead of July 15 Launch

Tesla Model Y Launch: American EV car maker Tesla is officially launching its first car in India. Tesla will open its first showrooms in Mumbai and Delhi, and the images of the final preparations were shared online recently. An X user, named Ankit Jha, shared the pictures online of the Tesla Model Y being unloaded from the flatbed for the launch scheduled for July 15. However, recently, the Tesla Model Y was spied testing multiple times, and now it is confirmed that Tesla will be launching this EV in India.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Tesla Model Y in India:

Tesla Store in Mumbai

Tesla is opening its first store at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai and has leased a 24,566 sq ft area for the warehouse in Kurla. The images highlight that the showroom appears to be almost finished. According to a Reuters report, the showroom is described as an ‘Experience Centre’. Further, Tesla has recently listed job openings for showroom locations in both Mumbai and New Delhi.

Tesla Model Y Details

Recently, the Tesla Model Y was spotted testing multiple times in Mumbai and Pune, featuring the pre-facelift variant. Pictures shared on X suggest that Tesla will launch the facelifted Model Y in India on July 15.

Tesla Model Y Exteriors

According to the images, the Tesla Model Y slated for India launch is finished in dark-grey shade and has black alloy wheels. Further, the Model Y has a sloping roofline design, and it is equipped with all four disc brakes.

Tesla Model Y Interiors

The Tesla Model Y, which is slated for India launch, will come with dual-tone, black and white interiors. The seats are finished in white upholstery, and there is a white strip running on the dashboard.

Tesla Model Y Features

In the images, it is visible that the Tesla Model Y will offer its 15.4-inch infotainment screen, a panoramic glass roof, and other convenience features.

Tesla Model Y Price In India