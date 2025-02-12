Audi Cars in India: Audi India has silently delisted its flagship A8L sedan and performance sedan RS5 Sportback from its Indian website. It therefore suggests that the German luxury auto manufacturer has discontinued these models for the Indian market. Audi sold the A8L sedan and the RS5 Sportback via the CBU route.

Republic Auto reached out for an official statement on the discontinuation of the A8L and RS5 Sportback, but Audi India is yet to revert on the same.

Here is a recap of the Audi A8L sedan and RS5 Sportback:

Audi A8L:

Audi India sold the long-wheelbase iteration of its flagship sedan A8 in India. It was powered by a 3.0L V6 turbo petrol engine, which produced 340BHP and was equipped with the Quattro all-wheel drive technology. Regarding the feature list, it was offered with four-zone climate control, multiple driving modes, wireless chargers, ambient lighting, sunroofs, and more. Audi India offered the A8L in a five-seater and a four-seater configuration.

The last recorded price of Audi A8L was ₹1.34 crore (ex-showroom).

Audi RS5 Sportback:

The second model delisted from the Audi India website is the RS5 Sportback. It was a performance-oriented sedan with a powerful 2.9L twin turbo V6 petrol engine, which produced 490BHP. Audi launched the RS5 Sportback back in 2021. The RS5 Sportback was a practical sedan as it came in a four-door variant as compared to the two-door previous iteration.

The last recorded price of the Audi RS5 Sportback was ₹1.12 crore (ex-showroom).

Upcoming Launch by Audi India: