BMW iX1 LWB EV Drive Report: Premium SUV That Prioritises Space Over Features

iX1 LWB Quick Review: BMW India launched the bigger and more affordable version of its entry-level electric SUV, the iX1 eDrive 20, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. According to BMW, this is the first electric SUV to be assembled locally in India. The exterior design and interior remain identical to the outgoing variant, but the wheelbase has been increased. Regarding the powertrain, this variant is now equipped with a single motor at the front axle and has the same battery pack.

Recently we got to experience the iX1 LWB and we took it for a short spin around the city. Here are our thoughts on whether or not the BMW iX1 LWB is worth every dime it demands. Let’s get started!

BMW iX1 LWB Price:

As BMW says the iX1 will be assembled locally, and the price starts at Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in a single variant and four colour options.

BMW iX1 LWB Exteriors:

The exterior design of the BMW iX1 LWB is similar to the outgoing model. The front design of the iX1 has a typical BMW character. It has a kidney-shaped grill with design elements, functional air curtains to enhance the aerodynamics and a blue circular ring around the BMW logo. The headlights are all LED units and have good illumination at night. However, it still misses the fog lamps. The hood doesn’t get any frunk storage but there is insulation present to reduce the noise from the motor.

Coming to the sides where the main magic is done by BMW. The German luxury automaker has enhanced the wheelbase, resulting in a better cabin space at the rear seats. The wheelbase now stands at 2800mm, which the company says is the best in the segment. The front fenders get an ‘M’ badge. Talking about the wheels, iX1 runs on 18-inch alloy wheels that provide decent ride quality. The overall silhouette of the iX1 is similar to its ICE counterpart.

The rear design of the iX1 LWB continues to be the same. It has sharp LED taillamps, blacked-out bumpers with diffuser treatment and an electrically operated tailgate. The boot space of the iX1 is decent for your luggage.

BMW iX1 LWB Interiors:

On stepping inside the BMW iX1 LWB, there is a premium cabin that welcomes you. Talking about the rear seat comfort, there is ample space, which is now present, all thanks to the extended wheelbase. The rear seats have ample knee room, and legroom on offer and as the central tunnel is negligible, the third middle passenger is also comfortable. There is ample headroom for a tall passenger.

However, as the BMW iX1 LWB gets its battery placed on the floor, this ends up in a slightly knees-up position that may impact the customer's experience on long travels. That said, the cabin is well-lit as there are large windows and a large panoramic moonroof, bringing in more light inside the cabin.

Now coming to the front, the seats are very comfortable and the dashboard is slightly tilted towards the driver. The iX1 has a floating centre console having controls for the audio, driving modes, and other functions. Regarding practicality, the iX1 LWB has plenty of storage space for the bottles and cup holders.

Regarding the dashboard, it has a dual-tone shade of black and silver finish in the centre. It has large AC vents for the front seat passengers. The steering wheel is similar to other BMW electric models. The BMW iX1 has a dual-connected screen. There is a 10.7-inch infotainment touchscreen with a plethora of convenience features and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster. The display of the screens is sharp but under harsh sunlight, the screens are reflective and might require driver attention while driving.

BMW iX1 LWB Features:

So coming to the feature list, the BMW iX1 LWB has a long list of convenience features for the customers. It has wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, and others. During our experience, the wireless connectivity for the Apple CarPlay was not that great and it used to take a long time to connect with the iPhone. Other features such as ambient lighting, a 12-speaker Harmon Kardon music system, and seven driving modes enhance the overall experience of the iX1 LWB.

Talking about the safety features, the BMW iX1 has eight airbags, ABS, EBD, Level 1 ADAS features, and others. It has a reverse parking camera and front and rear parking sensors. One missing feature that we felt could have been offered at this price point is a 360-degree parking camera that could have elevated the driving experience.

BMW iX1 Specifications:

BMW India has launched the iX1 LWB with a single motor configuration mounted on the front axle, hence reducing the weight of it. The motor produces 204BHP and 250Nm torque that can be felt instantly as you put your foot down. BMW claims a 0-100 km/h time of 8.6 seconds. On our test, in the sports mode, the iX1 LWB made a 0-100 km/h sprint in 8.4 seconds.

BMW iX1 LWB Battery and Range:

The iX1 LWB is available with a 66.4kWh battery pack, having an MIDC range of 531km. During our test, we drove it around 230 km using 60 per cent of the battery and still a range of 210 km was left. On activating the Maximum Range mode, the range was boosted by 20-25km, which would result in giving extra kilometres at the time of emergency.

BMW iX1 LWB Driving Experience:

Going forward with our driving experience, the BMW iX1 LWB is effortless to drive. As we have discussed the iX1 LWB gets seven driving modes earlier, and each mode alters some parameters of the performance sedan. Talking about them, they are: Relax, Efficient, Sports, Personal, and Expressive.

We drove the iX1 LWB maximum time in the efficient mode and the driving experience was smooth. The power delivery was linear. The efficient mode also has a Maximum Range mode that shuts the air conditioning and limits the top speed to 90km/h. This mode also gives a 20-25 percent additional range to the driver.

When we switched to the Sports mode, the performance of the motor became aggressive. It changed the ambience to red. The performance from this mode is stellar but the range decreases really very quickly in this mode.

BMW iX1 LWB Steering and Suspensions:

The steering wheel of the BMW iX1 LWB is precise. It has a great feel and feedback on offer and it is easy to maneuver in the city traffic conditions. Talking about the suspensions and the ride quality, it has a softer tuning for maximum comfort. However, at higher speeds, the rides become bouncy. The NVH levels are well maintained and outside noise hardly comes in the cabin. Furthermore, the body roll is well maintained but some roll is present on hard cornering.

Conclusion: