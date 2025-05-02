Audi India Hikes Prices of A4, Q3, Other Cars From May 15 - Check Details

Audi Cars Become Expensive: Audi India, a German luxury auto manufacturer, has announced a price revision of its entire model lineup in India. According to a statement from Audi, the models will see a price hike of up to 2 per cent. The company cited that the reason for the price revision as the impact of rising input and transportation costs. Earlier, the company had made a price revision by up to 3 per cent in January 2025.

Further, the revision in the prices on the models will be effective from May 15, 2025.

“We are implementing a price adjustment of up to 2% due to an increase in the exchange rate and input cost. This correction is essential for Audi India and our dealer partners to ensure sustainable growth. We remain committed to minimising the impact of the price hike on our valued customers." Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said.

What is the current model lineup of Audi in India?

Currently, the most affordable Audi in India is the A4, which is the entry-level premium sedan on offer. However, the most expensive Audi car is the RS Q8 Performance, which is a performance SUV.

Which Audi car was recently launched in India?

Audi India has recently added the RS Q8 Performance to the Indian lineup. It is a performance SUV, having a similar chassis, engine, and dimensions. It is the flagship offering, having bold looks, feature-loaded interiors, and powerful performance.

What are the engine specifications of the Audi RS Q8?

The Audi RS Q8 is equipped with a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, making 640 bhp and 850 Nm torque, paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. It has a claimed top speed of 305 km/h.

What is the price of the Audi RS Q8 in India?