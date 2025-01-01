Audi India Sales in 2024: German luxury carmaker Audi India on Wednesday had reported a decline of 26.6 per cent in retail sales in 2024. The sales in 2024 stood at 5,816 units compared to the previous year, impacted by supply chain issues.

The company had recorded retail sales of 7,931 units in 2023.

"The first half of 2024 brought supply-related challenges for Audi India, yet the continued demand for our products reflects the enduring trust our customers place in the brand. With improved supplies in the second half of 2024, our volumes improved by 36 per cent in quarter four compared to quarter three of 2024," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.

He further said 2024 marked a major milestone of a cumulative 1 lakh cars sold in India.

On the outlook for 2025, he said, after finishing 2024 strongly in the fourth quarter the company anticipate sales to grow hereon.

"We remain optimistic about the long-term potential of the Indian luxury car market and are committed to delivering exceptional experiences to our customers," Dhillon said.

Audi India Price Hike:

Audi India has announced a price revision of its models from January 2025. The company had announced a price surge of 3 per cent across its model lineup. The company cited the reason for the price hike as the impact of rising input and transportation costs.

Audi India Model Lineup:

Audi India currently offers a range of models, which include A4, A6, Q3, Q5, and Q7 among others. The most affordable Audi sedan is the A4. It is powered by a 2.0L inline four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 190 BHP and 350Nm torque, mated to a seven-speed DS gearbox. The price of the Audi A4 starts at Rs 46.02 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in three variants.