Audi Makes Price Update Across Lineup After GST Cut - Check Complete List

GST 2.0 Benefit: German luxury automaker Audi has announced a price revision of its entire lineup after the government introduced benefits on the vehicles and reduced the tax slab. According to a statement, the price drop ranges from ₹2.6 lakh to over ₹7.8 lakh, depending on the model. The maximum price cut is witnessed by the Q8, now starting from ₹1.09 crore (ex-showroom), and the A4’s price is now down to ₹46.25 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the new prices will be applicable from September 22, 2025.

Here’s how much the price drop will be done to various Audi cars in India:

What is the update in the price of the Audi A4?

The price of the Audi A4 before GST 2.0 was ₹48.89 lakh (ex-showroom). With the GST 2.0, the price of the A4 comes down to ₹46.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

What is the update in the price of the Audi A6?

The price of the A6 before the update was ₹67.38 lakh (ex-showroom). With the GST 2.0, the price of the A6 is now priced at ₹63.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

What is the update on the price of the Audi Q3?

The price of the Audi Q3 before GST 2.0 was ₹46.14 lakh (ex-showroom). With the GST 2.0, the price of the Q3 comes down to ₹43.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

What is the update in the price of the Audi Q5?

The price of the Audi Q5 before GST 2.0 was ₹68.30 lakh (ex-showroom). With the GST 2.0, the price of the Q5 comes down to ₹63.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

What is the update in the price of the Audi Q7?

The price of the Audi Q7 before GST 2.0 was ₹92.29 lakh (ex-showroom). With the GST 2.0, the price of the Q7 comes down to ₹86.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

What is the update on the price of the Audi Q8?