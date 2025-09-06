Toyota Makes Price Revision Across Lineup After GST 2.0 - Check Full List

Toyota announces price revision for its cars under GST 2.0. | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

GST 2.0 Benefits: Toyota Kirloskar Motors has announced a price revision after the Union government introduced the GST 2.0 scheme for the benefit of consumers. According to the statement, the maximum price reduction will be done on the Toyota Fortuner, by up to ₹3.5 lakh, whereas the Rumion will get the least benefit of up to ₹48,000. Further, the company says that the revised prices will come into effect from September 22, 2025.

Here’s how much the price drop will be done to various Toyota cars in India:

Toyota Glanza Current Price

The price of the Toyota Glanza starts at ₹6.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Price Drop on Glanza after GST 2.0

Toyota has made a price drop of up to ₹85,300 on the Glanza.

Toyota Taisor Current Price

The price of the Toyota Taisor starts at ₹7.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

Price Drop on Taisor after GST 2.0

Toyota Taisor will see a price drop of up to ₹1.11 lakh.

Toyota Rumion Current Price

The price of the Toyota Rumion starts at ₹10.81 lakh (ex-showroom).

Price Drop on Rumion after GST 2.0

Toyota has made a price drop of up to ₹48,700 on the Rumion.

Toyota Hyryder Current Price

The price of the Toyota Hyryder starts at ₹11.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

Price Drop on Hyryder after GST 2.0

Toyota has made a price drop of up to ₹65,400 on the Hyryder.

Toyota Innova Crysta Current Price

The price of the Toyota Innova Crysta starts at ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Price Drop on Innova Crysta after GST 2.0

Toyota has made a price drop of up to ₹1.80 lakh on the Innova Crysta.

Toyota Innova Hycross Current Price

The price of the Toyota Innova Hycross starts at ₹19.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

Price Drop on Innova Hycross after GST 2.0

Toyota has made a price drop of up to ₹1.15 lakh on the Innova Hycross.

Toyota Fortuner Current Price

The price of the Toyota Fortuner starts at ₹36.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Price Drop on Fortuner after GST 2.0

Toyota has made a price drop of up to ₹3.49 lakh on the Fortuner.

Toyota Fortuner Legender Current Price

The price of the Toyota Fortuner Legender starts at ₹44.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

Price Drop on Fortuner Legender after GST 2.0

Toyota has made a price drop of up to ₹3.34 lakh on the Fortuner Legender.

Toyota Hilux Current Price

The price of the Toyota Hilux starts at ₹30.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Price Drop on Hilux after GST 2.0

Toyota has made a price drop of up to ₹2.52 lakh on the Hilux.

Toyota Camry Current Price

The price of the Toyota Camry starts at ₹48.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Price Drop on Camry after GST 2.0

Toyota has made a price drop of up to ₹1.01 lakh on the Camry.

Toyota Vellfire Current Price

The price of the Toyota Vellfire starts at 1.22 crore (ex-showroom).

Price Drop on Vellfire after GST 2.0