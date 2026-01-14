Audi Misses Sales Target Despite Strong End to the Year

Audi Misses Sales Target: Audi fell just short of its 2025 sales target despite a strong final quarter, the Volkswagen-owned premium carmaker said on Wednesday, citing US tariffs and a highly competitive market.

The German company is under pressure after twice cutting its full-year profitability forecast as it sought to contend with difficulties in the US and China in addition to restructuring costs and technological setbacks.

"An intense competitive environment in China and US tariff policy affected the entire automotive sector and shaped global consumer behaviour," Audi said.

Strength in Europe and emerging markets could not fully offset these factors, the company added, though it was more upbeat on the outlook for this year, pointing to rising monthly sales from September onwards.

Deliveries in North America were hit particularly hard last year by the 25 per cent tariffs imposed by the US in April, though they were lowered to 15 per cent in August.

Audi registered a 12.2 per cent slump in North American sales and a 5 per cent drop in China as total sales dropped by 2.9 per cent to 1.62 million vehicles, missing its target of between 1.65 million and 1.75 million.

German automakers have been losing market share in China to domestic brands such as BYD, though Audi's global deliveries of fully electric models rose 36 per cent last year to 223,000 vehicles, with EV orders up about 58 per cent.