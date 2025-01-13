Kia Syros vs Kia Seltos: Which One to Pick?

Syros vs Seltos: Kia India recently introduced Syros for the Indian market. The Korean automaker positions this SUV between Sonet and Seltos. Earlier we got you a feature-by-feature comparison of the Syros with Sonet. Syros is a sub-4m SUV with many features and six available variants. On the other hand, Seltos is longer than 4m and has a similar feature list to Syros. It is available with three engine options.

Here’s a feature-by-feature comparison of the Syros and Seltos for the buyers:

Kia Syros vs Kia Seltos: Price

The price of the Kia Syros will be announced on February 1, 2025. The bookings of the Syros are open. It is likely to be priced under Rs 10 lakh. The price of the Kia Seltos starts at Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Kia Syros vs Kia Seltos: Design

The exterior design of the Kia Syros is different from Seltos. Syros has vertical LED headlamps and DRLs. On the other hand, Seltos has horizontal LED headlamps and DRLs. Both the SUVs have high bonnet lines. On the side, the Syros is equipped with 16-inch on lower trims and 17-inch alloy wheels on the top-spec trim. The Seltos is available with 16-inch in the lower trims, 17-inch on the top-spec trim and 18-inch on the X-Line variant. At the rear, the Syros has a boot space of 465L whereas the Seltos has a boot space of 433L. The design of the taillamps of Syros and Seltos are also different.

Kia Syros vs Kia Seltos: Interiors

The interiors of the Syros and Seltos are different. Syros has a new design for the dashboard, a new steering wheel and interior trims. On the other hand, Seltos has the D-cut steering wheel and regular interiors.

The rear seats of the Syros have recline functions and can be moved forward and backwards, enhancing the space in the rear seats. The Seltos misses out on the rear seat adjustment for the passengers.

Kia Syros vs Kia Seltos: Features

The feature list on the Syros consists of ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, all four ventilated seats, a wireless charger, and more. Seltos on the other hand offers dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, and more. For safety, both the Syros and Seltos have Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, ESC, and more.

Kia Syros vs Kia Seltos: Engine Options

Buyers of the Kia Syros can opt for a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, producing 120BHP and 170Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Buyers also have the option to choose a 1.5L diesel engine, producing 115BHP and 254Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission.