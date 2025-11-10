Audi Q3, Q5 Gets Signature Line Edition Launched in India

Audi Q3, Q5 New Edition: German luxury automaker, Audi India, has launched Q3 Signature Line and Q5 Signature Line Edition for the Indian market. According to a statement from Audi, these new special editions of the Q3 and Q5 come with enhanced styling on the exteriors, premium touches on the inside and feature upgrades, which elevate your overall experience. Audi says the Signature Line is available for a limited time, and it is based on the Technology variant of the Q3 and Q5.

"The Audi Q3 and Audi Q5 remain a cornerstone of our Q portfolio in India, consistently leading in customer preference and segment performance. With the Signature Line, we are offering our customers a chance to own an even more exclusive range with refined performance and sophisticated design touches." Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Audi Q3, Q5 Signature Edition:

What is the price of the Signature Line Edition of the Audi Q3 and Q5?

The prices are:

Advertisement

Audi Q3 Signature Line: ₹52,31,000

Audi Q3 Sportback Signature Line: ₹53,55,000

Audi Q5 Signature Line: ₹69,86,000

What are the exterior updates of the Signature Line Edition in the Audi Q3 and Q5?

The exteriors of the Signature Line Edition in Audi Q3 and Q5 get illuminated Audi Rings entry LED lamps, dynamic wheel hub caps, Audi Rings decals, a new set of R18 5-V-spoke (S Design) alloy wheels in the Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback, and others. Moreover, the Audi Q5 Signature Line comes with R19 alloy wheels, which are finished in Graphite Grey, and other key updates.

What are the interior updates of the Signature Line Edition in the Audi Q3 and Q5?

On the inside, the Signature Line Edition in Audi Q3 and Q5 gets a cabin fragrance dispenser, a metallic key cover, stainless-steel pedal caps, and other updates that enhance the overall cabin experience.

Advertisement

What are the feature updates in the Signature Line Edition in the Audi Q3 and Q5?

Audi has added new features to the Q3 and Q3 Sportback with Park Assist Plus and more charging ports for rear seat passengers.

How many colour options are there in the Signature Line Edition in the Audi Q3 and Q5?

You can choose the Signature Line Edition in Audi Q3 and Q5 from five colour options. These are: