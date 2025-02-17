Audi RSQ8 Launched in India: Engine Specifications, Price, and More

New RS Q8 For India: Audi India has launched the 2025 Audi RSQ8 for the Indian market. The German luxury auto manufacturer claims that it is the most powerful SUV from Audi and the engine produces more power and has more sportier exterior and interior trims. Audi RS Q8 is powered by a 4.0L V8 petrol engine, having a top speed of 305km/h.

“The launch of the Audi RS Q8 Performance marks a significant milestone in our commitment to bringing the very best of Audi performance cars to India. With its impressive combination of power, sophistication, and everyday usability, the new Audi RS Q8 Performance is designed for customers who demand the ultimate in performance without compromising on luxury,” Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said.

Here’s everything that buyers need to know about the Audi RS Q8:

Audi RS Q8 Exteriors:

The exterior of the Audi RS Q8 is bold and sporty. It has matrix LED headlamps with laser light technology, RS-specific elements, and more. One standout feature is that it still gets headlamp washers in 2025. The RS Q8 runs on 23-inch alloy wheels with multiple colour options. It has a sports exhaust system, which Audi claims focuses on sporty character. Buyers can also opt for a Black Styling Package Plus for added visual appeal.

Audi RS Q8 Colour Options:

Audi India offers RS Q8 in multiple colour options. These are:

Standard Exterior Colours: Mythos Black, Glacier White, Daytona Grey, Ascari Blue, Chilli Red, Sakhir Gold, Satellite Silver, and Waitomo Blue.

Audi Exclusive Colors: Misano Red Pearl Effect, Deep Green Pearl Effect, Sepang Blue Pearl Effect, Ipanema Brown Metallic, Java Green Metallic, Havana Black Metallic, Java Brown Metallic, Siam Beige Metallic, Carat Beige Metallic.

Interior colour options: Black with black stitching, black with rock grey stitching, black with blue stitching, black with express red stitching, and cognac brown with granite grey stitching.

Audi RS Q8 Features:

The RS Q8 has a long list of convenience features for buyers. For starters, it has four-zone climate control, park assist plus, a 360-degree parking camera, ambient lighting, and more. Buyers can get a panoramic sunroof as an option. For safety, it has a lane departure warning, six airbags, ESC, ABS, and other safety features.

Audi RS Q8 Engine Specifications:

Regarding the engine performance, the Audi RS Q8 is powered by a 4.0L TFSI twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, which makes 640BHP and 850Nm torque, mated to an eight-speed torque converter gearbox. Audi claims that it has a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 305km/h. RS Q8 comes with an AWD drivetrain with a sport differential. To ensure better handling, Audi offers rear-wheel steering for better handling.

Audi RS Q8 Price: