Auto Retail Sales Up 2.14%, GST Cuts and Continued Offers Defy November Trends: FADA

Retail Sales in Auto Sector: Retail vehicle sales in India defied previous years' trends in November, registering a marginal but modest growth of 2.14 per cent, thanks to GST rate cuts and offers from dealers and automakers.

The total November sales, all vehicle types included, were at a little over 33 lakh units, data made available by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) showed.

Traditionally, auto retail eases in the month following the festival cycle. However, this year, most festive registrations were completed in October 2025 itself, unlike November 2024, when Diwali and Dhanteras fell towards the end of October 2024, and vehicle registrations happened in November 2024, which lifted volumes significantly.

Segment-wise, two-wheeler sales declined 3.1 per cent, passenger vehicles rose 19.7 per cent, commercial vehicles rose 19.94 per cent, three-wheelers rose 23.67 per cent, and tractors rose 56.55 per cent, FADA data showed.

FADA President C S Vigneshwar said, "November'25 defied the conventional post-festive slowdown, delivering a resilient performance despite an unusually high comparative base."

"GST rate cuts coupled with OEM-Dealer retail offers continued pulling customers to showrooms, enabling sustained footfalls beyond the festive period. Price reductions across categories, which ignited strong buying in October, continued to support conversions in November as well," the FADA President added.

Two-wheelers, which reported a modest 3.1 per cent year-on-year decline in retail sales, must be viewed in context. "A significant retail shift occurred due to festive buying in October, combined with delayed crop payments and uneven supply of preferred models. Encouragingly, dealers continue to report strong walk-ins linked to GST sentiment and healthy marriage season demand," the FADA president further said.

Passenger vehicles registered strong growth, aided by GST benefits, marriage season demand, better supply of high-waiting models, and sustained push from compact SUVs. Inventory thus reduced sharply to 44-46 days, down from 53-55 days, marking healthier demand-supply discipline. Commercial vehicles grew robust, supported by select infrastructure activities, freight movement, tourism mobility, government tender cycles and GST reforms, although fleet utilisation remains uneven in select markets, the FADA President noted.

The near-term outlook is supported by improving rural sentiment and favourable macro indicators, as there is a strong start to the rabi season. FADA said there are good signs of volume recovery across FMCG, tractors, and rural two-wheeler markets. These developments, along with GST 2.0 rate cuts and sustained automakers-dealers' offers, are expected to support demand continuity into December.

"Dealers highlight confidence driven by improved enquiry pipelines, marriage season purchases, better stock availability, rural crop realisation-linked liquidity, and expected year-end consumer schemes. While some dealers expect softness in urban premium segments, the broader market tone remains measured yet optimistic, with year-end schemes, anticipated January price revisions, and stock liquidation goals expected to support retail traction," FADA noted.

The outlook for India's auto retail over the next 3 months remains firmly positive, supported by sustained momentum from GST 2.0 tax rationalisation, strong enquiry pipelines, and improving rural economic indicators, as 74 per cent of dealers expect growth, underscoring broad-based confidence across segments, FADA noted.