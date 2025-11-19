Planning to Buy Mahindra BE 6 in 2025? Check Out Its Key Highlights

Mahindra BE 6 Highlights: The EV SUV segment offers multiple offerings, which are feature-rich, have bold exterior designs, spacious cabins and large battery packs for more driving range. Around ₹25 lakh, there are several options available to the buyers. Recently, Mahindra intensified the segment with its BE 6 EV SUV in the market. The price of it starts at ₹22 lakh (on-road, Noida), and has become a popular choice among buyers. It has a bold exterior and sharp exterior profile, decent space in the interiors, and is a feature-loaded offering. It comes with a panoramic moonroof, multiple driving modes, ambient lighting, one-pedal drive, Level-2 ADAS features, and others. Moreover, it has scored a five-star in the Bharat NCAP crash test. Mahindra offers the BE 6 with a 59kWh and a 79kWh battery pack.

Recently, we drove the Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three variant on the city and highways and tested its features, comfort, range and other factors. Checking out its key features can help buyers decide if it fits their needs and preferences.

Range

The Mahindra BE 6 is available with a 59kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 557 km and a 79kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 682 km. Since we drove the BE 6 for a shorter duration, during our experience, if you drive it sedately, then you can easily get a real-world driving range of more than 450 km on a single charge.

However, we used the one-pedal drive mode most of the time, which helped in regeneration and charged the battery in peak bumper-to-bumper traffic, thus helping in gaining a few extra kilometres.

Features

The Mahindra BE 6 comes with a long list of convenience features. It comes with a 360-degree parking camera, a heads-up display, ambient lighting, driving modes, and others. Moreover, it also comes with a panoramic moonroof, front seat ventilation, memory seats, an electronic parking brake, and more. We used multiple features in the BE 6. The camera quality of the 360-degree parking camera was good.

However, the brightness of the ambient lighting could have been slightly better to enhance the overall cabin experience. The steering wheel is packed with multiple controls for the infotainment screen and instrument cluster, and for the first time users, it does require some attention and will take some time to get used to it.

For music lovers, you’ll like the Mahindra BE 6 as it has a 16-speaker Harmon Kardon music system. The sound output was great, and with multiple preset modes, we experienced a good time inside the cabin.

Safety Features

Talking about the safety, the Mahindra BE 6 offers Level-2 ADAS features, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and more. Additionally, it has also scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP.

We tested out its multiple ADAS features like the blind spot assist, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and others. During our night drive experience, the ADAS features worked effortlessly. However, it also gets a rear traffic collision avoidance system, which we felt is quite useful in heavy traffic areas, but it can be a bit intrusive at times.

Ride Quality and Comfort

The ride quality of the Mahindra BE 6 is on the stiffer side. The suspensions are a bit stiff, and bad roads and potholes do filter inside the cabin. However, while driving it at triple-digit speeds, the BE 6 feels planted and stable and maintains its line while making a quick overtake. The steering wheel has decent weight and feels connected to the road.

The seats in the Mahindra BE 6 are comfortable. The front seats are well cushioned and offer great underthigh support as well.

However, on the inside, due to an all-black cabin theme, you can feel a bit claustrophobic. There is a decent amount of knee room and leg room. However, due to the coupe design, it eats up the headroom for the rear seat passengers and short persons are best suited for the rear seats.

Price

