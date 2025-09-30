Badshah Brings Rolls-Royce Cullinan Home - Everything About ₹12.45 Crore Luxury SUV

Badshah Buys Rolls-Royce: Popular Punjabi singer and rapper, Badshah, has added a new luxury SUV to his car collection. Badshah is famous for his songs like DJ Wale Babu, Saturday-Saturday, and others. In a recent video shared on Instagram, Badshah took delivery of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II. It is a popular pick among Bollywood celebrities and high-net-worth individuals. This luxury SUV is equipped with a V12 turbo petrol engine, and he has customised the interiors of the Cullinan.

Here’s everything that you need to know about the Rolls-Royce Cullinan in India:

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II Price

The price of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II is ₹12.45 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II Exterior Design

The exteriors of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II are bold. It has a strong road presence, and the rapper has opted for a black paint shade. It comes with LED headlamps and DRLs, and a large chrome grill with ‘Spirit of Ecstasy’. On the side, it has suicidal doors, and it runs on 22-inch alloy wheels with self-centring hub caps. The rear of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II has a sophisticated design and a clean aesthetic.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II Features

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II is equipped with multiple convenience and luxury features. For starters, the Cullinan Series II has four-zone climate control, multiple driving modes, a power reserve meter, separate buttons to close suicide doors, and more. Further, you can opt for multiple optional features, which cost extra.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II Engine Specifications

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II is equipped with a 6.75L V12 twin-turbo petrol engine. This engine produces 563 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque.

Car Collection of Badshah