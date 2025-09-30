Updated 30 September 2025 at 16:53 IST
Badshah Brings Rolls-Royce Cullinan Home - Everything About ₹12.45 Crore Luxury SUV
Badshah Buys Rolls-Royce: Badshah has added a new luxury SUV, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II, to his car collection. Here's everything you need to know:
Badshah Buys Rolls-Royce: Popular Punjabi singer and rapper, Badshah, has added a new luxury SUV to his car collection. Badshah is famous for his songs like DJ Wale Babu, Saturday-Saturday, and others. In a recent video shared on Instagram, Badshah took delivery of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II. It is a popular pick among Bollywood celebrities and high-net-worth individuals. This luxury SUV is equipped with a V12 turbo petrol engine, and he has customised the interiors of the Cullinan.
Here’s everything that you need to know about the Rolls-Royce Cullinan in India:
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II Price
The price of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II is ₹12.45 crore (ex-showroom) in India.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II Exterior Design
The exteriors of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II are bold. It has a strong road presence, and the rapper has opted for a black paint shade. It comes with LED headlamps and DRLs, and a large chrome grill with ‘Spirit of Ecstasy’. On the side, it has suicidal doors, and it runs on 22-inch alloy wheels with self-centring hub caps. The rear of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II has a sophisticated design and a clean aesthetic.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II Features
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II is equipped with multiple convenience and luxury features. For starters, the Cullinan Series II has four-zone climate control, multiple driving modes, a power reserve meter, separate buttons to close suicide doors, and more. Further, you can opt for multiple optional features, which cost extra.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II Engine Specifications
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II is equipped with a 6.75L V12 twin-turbo petrol engine. This engine produces 563 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque.
Car Collection of Badshah
Badshah owns multiple sports cars and luxury SUVs in his garage. His collection includes a Rolls-Royce Wraith, Audi Q8, Porsche Cayman, Lamborghini Urus, and others.
