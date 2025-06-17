Bajaj Chetak 3001 Launched in India - To Rival Ola S1, TVS iQube, Ather 450 & Others

Chetak Electric Updated: Bajaj Auto has launched the successor of its popular Chetak 2903 electric scooter, the Chetak 3001, for the Indian market. According to a statement, the Chetak 3001 is built on the same platform, has a floorboard-mounted battery and offers a large under-seat storage space for enhanced practicality. Bajaj says the Chetak 3001 is the only scooter that has a metal body in the EV segment. Since it is priced under ₹1 Lakh, it rivals the Ola S1, TVS iQube, Ather 450, and other EV scooters in its segment.

Here is a quick rundown of the Bajaj Chetak 3001 for the prospective buyers:

Which EV scooters rivals the Bajaj Chetak 3001?

The Ola S1, TVS iQube, Ather 450, and other EV scooters under ₹1 lakh budget competes against the Bajaj Chetak 3001 EV scooter.

What are the design updates Bajaj Chetak 3001?

The design of the Bajaj Chetak 3001 is similar to the Chetak 2903 EV scooter. It continues to run on black alloy wheels, round-shaped LED DRL and headlamps, and sharp LED indicators. It has a flat floorboard and a long seat for a comfortable riding experience.

What are the features of the Bajaj Chetak 3001?

The feature list on the Bajaj Chetak 3001 comprises hill hold assist, reverse mode, auto flashing stop lamp, guide me home lights, Bluetooth connectivity, and others.

What is the range of the Bajaj Chetak 3001?

The claimed range on the Bajaj Chetak 3001 is 127 km on a single charge.

How much is the boot space on offer in the Bajaj Chetak 3001?

Bajaj Auto claims that it has an under-seat storage space of 35L.

How much time does the Bajaj Chetak take to charge to 80%?

According to Bajaj, using the 750W charger, the Chetak 3001 can be charged from 0 per cent to 80 per cent in 3 hours 50 minutes.

What is the price of the Bajaj Chetak 3001?