Bajaj Chetak 3001 Launched in India - To Rival Ola S1, TVS iQube, Ather 450 & Others

Chetak Electric Updated: Bajaj Auto has launched the successor of its popular Chetak 2903 electric scooter, the Chetak 3001, for the Indian market. According to a statement, the Chetak 3001 is built on the same platform, has a floorboard-mounted battery and offers a large under-seat storage space for enhanced practicality. Bajaj says the Chetak 3001 is the only scooter that has a metal body in the EV segment. Since it is priced under ₹1 Lakh, it rivals the Ola S1, TVS iQube, Ather 450, and other EV scooters in its segment.
Here is a quick rundown of the Bajaj Chetak 3001 for the prospective buyers:
The Ola S1, TVS iQube, Ather 450, and other EV scooters under ₹1 lakh budget competes against the Bajaj Chetak 3001 EV scooter.
The design of the Bajaj Chetak 3001 is similar to the Chetak 2903 EV scooter. It continues to run on black alloy wheels, round-shaped LED DRL and headlamps, and sharp LED indicators. It has a flat floorboard and a long seat for a comfortable riding experience.
The feature list on the Bajaj Chetak 3001 comprises hill hold assist, reverse mode, auto flashing stop lamp, guide me home lights, Bluetooth connectivity, and others.
The claimed range on the Bajaj Chetak 3001 is 127 km on a single charge.
Bajaj Auto claims that it has an under-seat storage space of 35L.
According to Bajaj, using the 750W charger, the Chetak 3001 can be charged from 0 per cent to 80 per cent in 3 hours 50 minutes.
The price of the Bajaj Chetak 3001 is ₹99,990 (ex-showroom).
