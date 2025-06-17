Hunter 350 to MT 15: Top 5 Bikes to Consider Around ₹2 Lakh

Best Bikes Under ₹2 Lakh: Buyers looking for a new motorcycle under a budget of ₹2 lakh have a wide array of options to choose from. There are multiple bikes which start from 150cc to 350cc, and either have a commuter or sports bike design, punchy performance and decent features on offer. Under ₹2 lakh, buyers can check out the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Yamaha MT 15, and others.

Here is a list of the top five bikes that you can consider around ₹2 lakh in India:

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

The first bike on the list, which you can consider, is the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. It is the entry-level 350cc motorcycle, has a good design, punchy performance from the engine and recently got new colours as well. It is a good bike to ride in the city and take on long tours as well.

The price of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is ₹1.77 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Yamaha MT-15

The next motorcycle on the list, which you may consider, is the Yamaha MT 15. It is a naked sportsbike, has a punchy performance from the engine and comes with traction control as a standard feature for safety. Yamaha has a good service network, but the parts are on the expensive side.

The price of the Yamaha MT 15 starts at ₹2.04 lakh (on-road, Noida).

TVS Apache RTR 160

The third motorcycle on the list in the 160cc segment is the Apache RTR 160. Recently, TVS has updated the Apache RTR 160 with USD front forks, which is fun to ride, and has good mileage as well. However, the comfort for the pillion rider is a bit compromised.

The price of the TVS Apache RTR 160 is ₹1.49 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Hero Xtreme 160R

It is one of the underrated bikes in the 160cc segment. It has good city riding and performance from the engine, but on highways, you may feel it is slightly underpowered. The pillion comfort could have been better.

The price of the Hero Xtreme 160R is ₹1.37 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

If you are looking for performance, sporty design, and low ownership cost can check out the Bajaj Pulsar NS200. The service network is huge, and it's super fun to ride in the city. However, the design is now old, and the overall aesthetics could make you feel like you are riding an old bike.