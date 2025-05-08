Bajaj Chetak 3503 vs TVS iQube: Which EV Scooter To Pick Under ₹1.15 Lakh?

Bajaj vs TVS: The EV scooter segment recently saw new affordable additions for buyers to choose from. These scooters have decent range, offer comfortable seating, and a comprehensive set of features on offer. Buyers on a budget looking for an electric scooter under ₹1.15 lakh can check out the Bajaj Chetak 3503, which is the entry-level scooter in the Chetak series, and the TVS iQube. Both are priced aggressively, have decent range and multiple colour options.

Here is a side-by-side comparison of the Bajaj Chetak 3503 and the TVS iQube for buyers:

Bajaj Chetak 3503 vs TVS iQube: Features

The feature list on the Bajaj Chetak 3503 consists TFT touchscreen display, and it has smartphone connectivity. It helps in multiple features like turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, and more. On the other hand, the TVS iQube has a USB charging port, two riding modes, a 7-inch TFT touchscreen instrument cluster, and more.

Bajaj Chetak 3503 vs TVS iQube: Colours

The Bajaj Chetak 3503 is available in eight colour options to choose from. On the contrary, the TVS iQube is available in 12 colour options to choose from.

Bajaj Chetak 3503 vs TVS iQube: Range

Both the electric scooters have a wide difference in the range offered at this price point. Buyers looking for the Bajaj Chetak 3503 will have more range on offer as the company claims a riding range of 153 km on a single charge. But on the other side, buyers with having short commute distance can check out the TVS iQube. It has a claimed range of 75 km on a single charge.

Bajaj Chetak 3503 vs TVS iQube: Price