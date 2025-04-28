TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Honda SP 160 - Best 160cc Bike, Which One to Choose Under ₹1.3 Lakh?

Apache vs SP160: Buyers planning for a new motorcycle in the 160cc segment, having decent looks, a refined petrol engine, and comfortable riding, have a handful of options to choose from. The first option that buyers can check out is the TVS Apache RTR 160, which is a popular choice in this segment. However, the buyers can also check out the Honda SP160.

Which one to choose? Here’s a quick comparison of the TVS Apache RTR 160 and the Honda SP160 for buyers:

TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Honda SP160: Price

The price of the TVS Apache RTR 160 starts at ₹1.18 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. There are five variants to choose from. On the other hand, the price of the Honda SP160 starts at ₹1.21 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. It comes in four variant options to choose from.

TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Honda SP160: Colours

The TVS Apache RTR 160 is available in seven colour options to choose from. However, the Honda SP 160 is available in eight colour options to opt from.

TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Honda SP160: Features

Both the TVS Apache RTR 160 and the Honda SP160 have decent features on offer. Starting with the TVS Apache RTR 160, it has an LED headlight and tail light, a digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, and more. On the other hand, the Honda SP160 has an LED headlight, a digital instrument cluster, hazard lamps, a gear position indicator, and more. Both motorcycles are equipped with single-channel ABS for safety.

TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Honda SP160: Engine Specifications