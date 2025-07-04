Bajaj Dominar 2025 Launched in India - Prices, Features, and More

Bajaj Dominar Updated: Bajaj Auto has launched the Dominar 2025 series in the Indian market. According to a statement, the new version comes with new features like ride-by-wire technology, an LCD instrument cluster, and others, and it comes in a 250cc and a 400cc engine option.

“At Bajaj Auto, we believe that a Dominar is more than just a machine – it's a gateway to real-world experiences. Travelling imparts knowledge that books cannot,” Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycle Business Unit, said.

Here is a quick rundown of the Bajaj Dominar 2025 for prospective buyers:

What are the colour options on the 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400?

The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 is available in three colour options. These are:

Canyon Red

Charcoal Black

Aurora Green

The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 250 is also available in a similar 3 paint shades to choose from. These are:

Canyon Red

Sparkling Black

Citrus Rush

What are the features of the Bajaj Dominar 2025?

Bajaj offers new features in the Dominar 2025. The automaker has added features like ride-by-wire technology, 4 riding modes in the 400cc, 4 ABS modes in the Dominar 250, and others.

What are the engine specifications of the 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400?

The Dominar 400 is equipped with a 373cc single-cylinder oil-cooled petrol engine, which makes 38 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

What are the engine specifications of the 2025 Bajaj Dominar 250?

The Dominar 250 comes with a 249cc single-cylinder petrol engine, which makes 25 bhp and 23.5 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

What is the price of the 2025 Bajaj Dominar 250?

The price of the Bajaj Dominar 2025 starts at ₹1.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

What is the price of the 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400?