Toyota Fortuner Legender Neo Drive 2025 Launched — Is It A Meaningful Upgrade Over Previous Top Variant?

Fortuner Legender Variants: Toyota Kirloskar Motor has recently launched the Fortuner Legender with a new Neo Drive variant. This comes with a 48V mild-hybrid technology, wherein it helps in smoother acceleration, improves the fuel efficiency and more. Talking about the price, the Legender Neo Drive variant is priced at ₹2 lakh over the regular top variant. Regarding features, there are new features as well, which are offered in the Fortuner Legender Neo Drive variant.

Is the Fortuner Legender Neo Drive variant a meaningful upgrade over the top variant?

Let's find out!!!

What is the price difference between the Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4 AT variant and the Neo Drive variant?

Regarding the price, the top model of the Fortuner Legender 4x4 AT variant has an ex-showroom price tag of ₹48.09 lakh. However, Toyota has launched the Fortuner Legender Neo Drive variant at an ex-showroom price of ₹50.09 lakh.

What are the differences in the feature list of the Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4 AT variant and the Neo Drive variant?

The regular Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4 AT variant has features like a reverse parking camera, front parking sensors, ventilated seats, and others. On the other side, the Toyota Fortuner Legender Neo Drive variant has features like a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, multi-terrain select mode, and others.

What are the differences in the engine specifications of the Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4 AT variant and the Neo Drive variant?

Both the Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4 AT variant and the Neo Drive variant are equipped with a 2.8L four-cylinder diesel engine on offer. The normal Legender has a regular engine setup, and the diesel engine clatter is present. On the other hand, the Neo Drive variant has a 48-Volt system, which has a belt-integrated starter generator and lithium-ion battery. This hybrid assist helps in smoother low-end acceleration, quieter operation, and improved efficiency.

