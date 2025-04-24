Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs TVS Raider 125 - How Do They Compare?

Pulsar N125 vs Raider 125: The 125cc bikes offer decent power, has a comfortable seating, and comes with a sporty profile. In this segment, the TVS Raider 125 is a popular motorcycle in this segment. It has decent performance, comfortable seats, and simplistic design. On the other hand, the Bajaj Pulsar N125 has sporty design, comfortable posture while sitting, and misses out some features in its segment.

Which one to choose? Here is a quick comparison of the Bajaj Pulasr N125 and the TVS Raider 125 for buyers:

TVS Raider 125 vs Bajaj Pulsar N125: Features

The feature list on the TVS Raider 125 comprises of riding modes, digital instrument cluster, LED headlights, a USB charger, Bluetooth connectivity and more. On the other hand, the Bajaj Pulsar N125 has LCD instrument cluster, LED headlights, Bluetooth connectivity, and more.

TVS Raider 125 vs Bajaj Pulsar N125: Engine Specifications

The TVS Raider 125 is equipped with a 125cc single-cylinder petrol engine, making 11.2 bhp and 11.2 Nm torque, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, the Bajaj Pulsar N125 is equipped with a 124cc single-cylinder petrol engine, making 12 bhp and 11 Nm torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox.

TVS Raider 125 vs Bajaj Pulsar N125: Colour Options

The TVS Raider is available in four colour options. These are Fiery Yellow, Striking Red, Wicked Black, and, Blazing Blue. On the second hand, the Bajaj Pulsar N125 has seven colour options. These are Pewter Grey/Citrus Rush, Ebony Black/Cocktail Wine Red, Pearl Metallic White, Ebony Black, Ebony Black/Purple Fury, Caribbean Blue, Cocktail Wine Red.

TVS Raider 125 vs Bajaj Pulsar N125: Price