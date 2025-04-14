Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: How Do They Compare?

Activa 125 vs Access 125: The two-wheeler segment in India offers scooters with multiple engine options. Earlier, we got you the comparison piece of the Honda Activa 6G with the TVS Jupiter, which are in the 110cc scooters. In this article, we’ll compare the Honda Activa 125 with the Suzuki Access 125. Recently, Suzuki Motorcycles has updated its Access 125 for the Indian market.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125 for buyers:

Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Colour Options

The Honda Activa 125 is available with six colour options to buyers. On the other end, the Suzuki Access 125 comes with five colour options to buyers.

Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Features

The feature list on the Honda Activa 125 comprises an idling start/stop system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, an ECO indicator, and the Smart key brings in remote unlock, keyless functions, and more. On the other hand, the Suzuki Access 125 has features such as a digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone connectivity, and other features.

Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Design

Both the Honda Activa 125 and the Suzuki Access 125 have LED headlamps, an external fuel-filler cap, and a decent footboard area. However, the Suzuki Access 125 is lighter than the Honda Activa 125 by 5 kgs, which is evident for your daily commutes.

Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Engine Specifications

The Honda Activa 125 is equipped with a 123cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine, which makes 8.19 bhp and 10.4 Nm torque. On the other side, the Suzuki Access 125 is equipped with a 124cc single-cylinder petrol engine, making 8.3 bhp and 10.2 Nm torque.

Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Price