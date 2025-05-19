Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs TVS Raider 125 - Which 125cc Motorcycle to Choose Under ₹1.15 Lakh?

Bajaj vs TVS: Buyers looking for a motorcycle in the 125cc segment, having a sporty design, decent performance, and features, have multiple options to choose from. The recent entry in this segment was made by the Bajaj Pulsar N125. However, buyers can also check out the TVS Raider 125, which is quite popular in the 125cc segment.

Which one to choose under ₹1.15 lakh? Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the two motorcycles for buyers:

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs TVS Raider 125: Price

The price of the Bajaj Pulsar N125 starts at ₹1.12 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. It is available in two variants to choose from. On the other side, the price of the TVS Raider 125 starts at ₹1.02 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. It is available in six variants to choose from.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs TVS Raider 125: Colours

The buyers of the Bajaj Pulsar N125 can choose from seven colour options. The buyers of the TVS Raider 125 can choose from 13 colour options.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs TVS Raider 125: Features

The TVS Raider 125 is slightly more equipped with features as compared to the Bajaj Pulsar N125. For starters, Raider 125 has riding modes, a digital instrument cluster, Idle Stop-Start system, LED headlights, tail lamps, indicators, and more. On the other hand, the Pulsar N125 has a switchable auto start/stop system, negative LCD digital instrument cluster, and other features. Both motorcycles offer Bluetooth connectivity in their top-end variant.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs TVS Raider 125: Engine

Both motorcycles are equipped with a 124cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine. The Bajaj Pulsar N125 engine makes 11.83 bhp and 11 Nm of torque, paired to a five-speed gearbox. On the other hand, the TVS Raider 125 engine makes 11.2 bhp and 11.2 Nm of torque, paired to a five-speed gearbox.

Republic Auto Says